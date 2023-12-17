Who is Seattle Seahawks’ backup quarterback? Latest on Geno Smith’s status for Week 15

The Seattle Seahawks could have a major problem on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter quarterback Geno Smith is still dealing with a groin injury - the same one that kept him out of the Week 14 contest against the San Francisco 49ers - and is questionable to play.

Geno Smith suffered a groin injury during practice leading up to the 49ers' game, and while there was initial hope that he could come back to play against the Eagles, it looks unlikely he'll be able to feature. In that case, the Seahawks need backup quarterback Drew Lock to step up once again.

Lock has been 8-14 as a starter in the NFL ever since being a second-round pick for the Denver Broncos in 2019. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2022 as part of the blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson, but was unable to beat out Smith for the starter job during the 2022 offseason. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions during Week 14's contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drew Lock's career: Seattle quarterback has become a solid backup

Even though the 2019 NFL Draft wasn't full of star quarterbacks, Lock still remained one of the hottest prospects during the entire draft season. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the second round that year, and he spent three seasons playing for the franchise.

In March 2022, when it was clear that the Broncos needed to make a big swing, they traded a lot of picks and players to acquire Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and Lock was sent to Seattle as part of the deal. Although he did not beat out Geno Smith for the starter job, he established himself as a trustworthy backup.

Earlier this year, he also saw limited game time against the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants. He has never played in a playoff game.

Seahawks quarterback depth chart:

QB1: Geno Smith.

QB2: Drew Lock.

They also have Sean Mannion under contract, but he's on the practice squad and not on the active roster.

Eagles could miss quarterback Jalen Hurts with an illness

The Seahawks might not be the only team playing a backup on Monday. Jalen Hurts, who has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season, is also suffering from an illness that got worse overnight and is traveling to Seattle away from the team.

If Jalen Hurts indeed can't go, it would be Marcus Mariota starting for the Eagles. This would be his first game as a starter for Philadelphia - he was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and signed a two-year deal as a backup quarterback during the offseason.