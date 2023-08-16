Who is Shane Buechele’s wife Paige? All you need to know about Brittany Mahomes’ close friend

Shane Buechele received his qualifying tender from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. The quarterback spent the past two seasons on the club's practice squad/inactive list.

As things stand, Buechele could serve as the backup to Patrick Mahomes in the upcoming 2023 NFL season, and fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, including his wife, Paige.

Paige grew up in La Porte and studied at the University of Texas, where she met her future husband, Shane. The two initially got to know each other in 2017, when she was the cheerleader for a Texas Longhorns football game and Shane was the quarterback.

They soon grew close and started dating in a few months. The couple got married in March 2023, in a grand ceremony that featured close friends and family.

Paige currently works as a real estate agent for Rogers Healy and Associates.

According to her Instagram bio, Paige won the Miss Dallas crown in 2020. Reports claim that she also competed in Miss Texas USA but didn't win the title.

Moreover, Paige and Shane a close friends of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. The NFL stars and their partners have been spotted together on several night outs in Kansas City.

Shane Buechele's college football stats and career

Former SMU QB Shane Buechele

Shane Buechele began his college football career with the Texas Longhorns in 2016. In three seasons with the team, the quarterback racked up 4,636 yards on 403 passes with 30 touchdowns.

Buechele transferred to SMU in 2019 and played two seasons with the Mustangs. He recorded an impressive 7,024 yards and 57 touchdowns on 549 passes in those two years.

Despite a fruitful collegiate career, Buechele went undrafted in 2021 but was later signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent. He was part of the team's practice squad for the past two years but is now on course to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.