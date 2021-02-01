Who is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV?

The singing of the U.S. National Anthem prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LV, will be performed by both R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan, and country music singer Eric Church, as part of a duet. "The Star Spangled Banner", is sung before every football game, during the NFL season.

For the Super Bowl pre-game show, it is a sacred and coveted tradition, often considered a bigger spotlight than playing in the game itself. This is the first duet performance of the the anthem in 15 years. The last being sung by Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin, before Super Bowl XL (2006).

Jazmine Sullivan was handpicked by Beyoncé and Jay-Z to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV! 🎙 Be sure to watch on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6pm ET on @CBS. Are you excited?! @NFL | #SBLV pic.twitter.com/XVDL3Ay5fR — Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) January 25, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will have the honour of singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV

Jazmine Sullivan is an award-winning American R&B singer-songwriter, from Philadephia, Pennsylvania. She released her first album, "Fearless", in 2008. This record was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), as it also topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart that same year.

Jazmine Sullivan

Since then, she's released 3 more albums, including her latest entitled, "Heaux Tales", just recently on January 8th, of this year. She's won both a Billboard Women In Music Award, and a BET Award, to go along with 12 Grammy nominations.

Eric Church is an American Country music singer-songwriter, from Granite Falls, North Carolina. He released his first studio album, "Sinners Like Me", in 2006. He has had 5 more albums out since, with his most recent being, "Desperate Man", released back in 2008.

Eric Church Was 'Floored' by Jazmine Sullivan’s Voice: 'I'm Not Missing a Chance to Sing with Her' https://t.co/nzvQF7P2x6 — People (@people) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Throughout his career, he's produced 6 number one hits, and he's won 12 total music awards across the Country genre. His most recent award was for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday between Tampa Bay Bucaneers and Kanas City Chiefs on February 7th, 2021, kicking off at 6:30 pm, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida