Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore is entering his second year in the NFL, and most of us remember him for his exploits in last year's Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moore was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Other notable players from that draft class include Garrett Wilson, Aiden Hutchinson, Sauce Gardner and Chris Olave.

Born on Sept. 10, 2000, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to Roger and Timika Moore, Skyy was raised by his mother after his parents separated early on in his childhood.

Not much is known about Skyy Moore's father, Roger, but his mother has always been a vocal supporter of his. Who can forget the little video that was produced with his mother and sister before the Super Bowl and during the game as he scored a touchdown?

Sky has a brother named Landyn, who is also a football player like Skyy, and his sister, Layke, is a shoe artist.

Skyy Moore aiming to help Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls

Being an NFL rookie, it can be hard to make your presence known from the get-go unless you're a top draft pick. For Moore, who was a slow burn during the regular season as he totaled 250 yards on 23 receptions from his 16 games (started three), it was in the playoffs and particularly the Super Bowl where he shined.

While Moore's stats of five receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown don't seem like he played well. It was the timing of those catches that were of the most importance.

For example, his touchdown in the Super Bowl was his first in the NFL and came in the fourth quarter when the game was getting tight. Also, let's not forget his game-changing punt return in the AFC championship game, either.

Now, as Skyy Moore embarks on his second NFL season, there is less mystery about him and his game as teams now have ample film of him to watch and gameplan for.

If the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are to somehow win the AFC that is absolutely stacked with talent and then hoist the Lombardi Trophy again, we get the sense that Moore will likely have something to do with it.

And if he does, we imagine that his mother will be his No. 1 supporter throughout the whole season.