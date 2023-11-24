Who is starting for the Jets at QB? All you need to know about Tim Boyle

Tim Boyle is the starting QB for the New York Jets in Week 12. The Eastern Kentucky alum has taken over the starting QB job from Zach Wilson after Wilson was demoted to QB3 by Robert Saleh following a string of poor performances. Journeyman QB Trevor Siemian will serve as Boyle's backup until further notice.

Zach Wilson's demotion has been a long time coming, as the former second-overall pick has failed to fill the shoes of injured franchise QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers got hurt in Week 1 and has been out of action since. Rodgers has said that he has some 'personal guilt' about Wilsons benching.

Wilson was entrusted with the task of filling in for the future Hall of Famer, but it hasn't been pretty in New York since. The Jets currently sit at 4-6, and their postseason hopes hang by a thread.

Here, we will delve deeper into the life and career of the new Jets' QB1.

Where is Tim Boyle from?

Tim Boyle was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and raised in Middlefield, Connecticut. The veteran shot-caller was born into a football-loving household and was given all the support he needed growing up.

He played High School football at Xavier High School, Middletown, Connecticut. Boyle was a star quarterback at the school and won three straight championships under the guidance of head coach Sean Marinan.

Where did Tim Boyle go to college?

Following his High School heroics, Boyle was recruited to join the Connecticut Huskies. The Connecticut native saw it as a huge honor to play for the Huskies and started in 10 games in three years with the institution. Boyle felt the need to change scenery and transferred at the end of the 2015 collegiate season.

Boyle transferred to East Kentucky, and he went on to start all 11 games as a redshirt senior and ranked first in passing yards in the Ohio Valley Conference. At the end of the year, he declared for the 2018 NFL draft.

Who drafted Tim Boyle?

Tim Boyle went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft. He was fancied as a day-three pick ahead of the draft, but no franchise deemed fit to use a late draft pick on him. Thankfully, he was soon snapped up as an undrafted free agent by NFC Giants Green Bay Packers.

Boyle made the Packers' 53-man squad against all odds and started his rookie season as a third-string QB behind Aaron Rodgers and DeShone Kizer. Boyle stayed with the Packers until 2020, after which he joined the Detroit Lions.

Since then, Tim Boyle has represented the Lions, Chicago Bears and New York Jets. Boyle now has the chance to prove himself as a starting-caliber quarterback in his fifth year in the NFL.

How much are the Jets paying Tim Boyle?

According to Spotrac, the New York Jets are paying $1,155,000 a season. That pales in comparison to Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson, but it's a decent amount for a QB who started the season as a third-stringer. Boyle is currently on a one-year contract, so he's playing for a renewal.

In his career, Boyle has made $7,590,586, the majority of which came during his stint with the Detroit Lions.