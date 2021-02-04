Who is the only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams?

As of 2021, Peyton Manning is the only starting NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl Championship with two different NFL franchises. One of Manning's biggest rivals has the opportunity to join him this season. Since Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Peyton Manning's record has been in jeopardy.

If Brady can defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 he will join Peyton as the second quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. Brady can add another accolade to his already stacked resume with a win in Super Bowl 55. Tom will already go down as the greatest quarterback of all time and a win on Sunday will all but wrap up the debate.

Until the clock strikes zero and the Buccaneers hoist the Lombardi Trophy, Peyton Manning will continue to be the only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams, but his days may be numbered. With that being said, let's take a look at how Manning won his two Super Bowl rings with the Broncos and Colts.

Peyton Manning's 2007 Super Bowl run with Indianapolis

Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy celebrate their Super Bowl Championship

In the 2006-2007 NFL season, Peyton Manning led the Colts to a (12-4) record to end the regular season. Indianapolis started the 2007 NFL playoffs with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts made light work out of the Chiefs defeating them 23-8 to move on to the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs.

Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts traveled to Baltimore for a meeting with the Ravens. Baltimore held the number two seed in the AFC, finishing right behind the San Diego Chargers who finished as the top seed in the AFC. This AFC playoff game was not a normal one for Manning and the Colts.

Indianapolis and Baltimore both failed to score a single touchdown in their AFC Divisional Round Playoff game. The Colts were forced to lean on their kicker Adam Vinatieri to lead them to a victory. Vinatieri nailed five field goals to give the Colts a 15-6 victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

With the huge road victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Manning and the Colts were heading into a huge meeting with Tom Brady and the Patriots. The Manning vs. Brady rivalry was one of the best rivalries in football at the time. Both quarterbacks were fighting to be the best in the NFL.

With Tom Brady getting the best of Manning in the majority of the meetings between the two quarterbacks, Peyton knew it was now or never for him to defeat Tom Brady. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning put on an amazing show for fans during the 2007 AFC Championship game.

Both quarterbacks put up good numbers, and both threw an interception and a touchdown. With both defenses forcing turnovers and returning them for touchdowns, the game was decided by a three yard run by Joseph Addai. Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts knocked off the New England Patriots 38-34 in a thriller AFC Championship game to head to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XLI was a battle of offense vs defense. The Indianapolis Colts were heading into the Super Bowl to meet the Chicago Bears' tough defense. Chicago made a huge splash by returning the opening kick off for a touchdown.

Manning had a mediocre game throwing a touchdown and an interception. The Colts were led by Dominic Rhodes who rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Peyton Manning and Dominic Rhodes led the Indianapolis Colts to a huge victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Chicago could not make enough plays on offense to keep up with the Colts. Behind Manning's touchdown and the legs of Dominic Rhodes, the Colts would defeat the Bears 29-17. Peyton finally achieved his first Super Bowl Championship and was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Peyton Manning's 2016 Super Bowl run with Denver

Peyton Manning celebrates his second Super Bowl Championship

In the 2015-2016 NFL regular season, the Denver Broncos finished the regular season with a record of (12-4). Denver received a first-round bye and headed into a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh was coming off a huge win against division rival Cincinnati in the Wild Card.

Both the Steelers and Broncos traded field goals until Fitzgerald Toussaint rushed for a one-yard touchdown. Pittsburgh took a 10-9 lead heading into halftime. Manning and the Broncos had their backs against the wall heading into the second half.

Pittsburgh Steelers' kicker Chris Boswell nailed a 28-yard field goal to add to the Steelers lead. The Broncos came back and added a field goal of their own, but they need touchdowns to beat Pittsburgh. Denver's prayers were answered by running back C.J. Anderson when he rushed for a one-yard touchdown.

Peyton Manning completed the two-point conversion with a pass to Demaryius Thomas. Denver took a seven-point lead with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Brandon McManus added another field goal to give the Broncos a ten-point lead with 53 seconds left. The McManus field goal sealed the deal for the Broncos and sent them to the AFC Championship game.

Peyton Manning was heading to the AFC Championship once again to meet a familiar face. The Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots were set to meet at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Brady vs Manning once again, and it did not disappoint.

Denver's defense came up huge for the Broncos by intercepting Tom Brady twice in the AFC Championship game. Peyton Manning threw for two touchdowns and did not record a single interception. Denver's defense and Manning's two touchdowns helped Peyton defeat Tom Brady and the Patriots 20-18. The Broncos were heading to the Super Bowl and Peyton Manning had the opportunity to do something that had never been done before.

The Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers met in Super Bowl 50. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton won the NFL MVP award. He looked almost unstoppable and that had the Broncos defense worried.

Denver's defense would win the Broncos Super Bowl 50. Peyton Manning completed history during Super Bowl 50. Manning became the first starting NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.

Von Miller took home the Super Bowl 50 MVP award after recording six total tackles, two quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two and a half sacks. Miller's performance shut down the NFL MVP and led the Broncos to a 24-10 victory in Super Bowl 50.

Peyton Manning completed history by winning Super Bowl 50. He walked off into the sunset and retired from football after the 2015-2016 NFL season. With the Buccaneers playing the Chiefs this weekend, Manning could have company on the list of starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple franchises.