Who are the Steelers-Browns football game announcers for today on ABC? All you need to know about NFL Week 2 game's coverage team

The Pittsburgh Steelers will lock horns with the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 18 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the Steelers-Browns game on ABC. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the match.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Aikman will provide color commentary for the Monday Night Football contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Steelers vs. Browns injury report

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will start in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have listed running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee) and wideout Diontae Johnson (hamstring) as out for Week 2. The hosts placed Cam Heyward (groin) on injured reserve on Thursday.

The Steelers fell to a 30-7 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. However, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett will be eager to lead his team to their first victory this season.

The Cleveland Browns have listed safety Juan Thornhill (calf), wideout Amari Cooper (Nir-rest) and defensive tackle Siaki Ika (foot) as questionable for Week 2. Star defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate in practice but will be available for selection.

The Browns managed an impressive 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson will be hoping to continue his good run heading into the clash against the Steelers on Monday.

NFL Week 2: How to watch Steelers vs. Browns?

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game will be telecast live on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 18.

Fans without access can stream the game live on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Game: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Date: Monday, Sept. 18

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+ and Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL campaign.