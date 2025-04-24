  • home icon
Who are the Steelers going to draft? Listing top 3 players Mike Tomlin could select in first round feat. Shedeur Sanders

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 24, 2025 14:33 GMT
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an interesting position this year. The team is built to win now. However, they are also in need of fundamental football positions that are critical to the team's success.

The Steelers have one of the best coaches in the NFL in Mike Tomlin, they have an elite defensive unit, and they have amazing receiving options in DK Metcalf, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth. However, they have no QB and need to add some depth at the running back position.

In the 2025 modern NFL, teams cannot win without strong QB play nor without a good run game. As a result, the Steelers need to make smart moves in the 2025 NFL Draft if the team wants to compete, as it has the skills to do, next season.

Let's take a look at three players the Pittsburgh Steelers could select in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft:

Top 3 players Mike Tomlin could select in first round

#1) Shedeur Sanders

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a QB and Shedeur Sanders has been dropping down the draft rankings in recent weeks. Selecting Sanders at No. 21 overall would be an absolute steal and could set up the franchise long-term at the QB position.

Sanders is an extremely accurate passer, something that could help DK Metcalf and George Pickens reach new, elite levels in 2025 and beyond.

#2) Jaxson Dart

Should Sanders already be taken in the first round, the Steelers could look to add the next best QB available in Ole Miss Rebels Jaxson Dart. Like Sanders, Dart is accurate, however, he also does have a major arm.

The combination of these traits could allow the Steelers to stretch the field and consistently push the ball down the field in 2025.

#3) Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton is an elite running back despite not having the same media coverage as Boise State Broncos Ashton Jeanty. Hampton can do it all in the rushing and receiving game and totalled over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 at North Carolina.

Although Jaylen Warren is a capable running back, it is unclear whether he could succeed in a three down role. Hampton would provide a new dimension to the Steelers offense and open up the field for Metcalf and Pickens in 2025, creating one of the most well-balanced run pass offenses in the entire league in the process.

