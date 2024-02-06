Who is Steve Belichick's wife Jennifer Schmitt? All about ex-Patriots OLB coach's partner

Although Steve Belichick is primarily recognized for being the son of the great NFL head coach Bill Belichick, he is also a father to the four children he and his wife, Jennifer Schmitt, have together.

Belichick's wife, Schmitt, is from Baltimore, Maryland and attended Perry Hall High School, based on her social media bios. She also attended Tufts University in Massachusetts to study Occupational Therapy.

Schmitt played lacrosse at Rutgers, according to NBC, which may have played a big part in her relationship with fellow former lacrosse player Steve Belichick.

Belichick and Schmitt began dating in 2007 after they met at Rutgers during their time as students. Schmitt likely has an athletic background too, based on photos she has shared on her social media profiles.

Jennifer Schmitt got married to Steve Belichick on June 24, 2017, in the Siasconset Union Chapel in Nantucket. They are now parents to four kids — two sons and two daughters.

Belichick and Schmitt had their first child, a daughter named Blakely Rose, on October 18, 2016. Four years after that, on October 23, 2020, they had their second child, a son named Hayes William.

The couple had a daughter named Quincy Grace in April 2022 and a son named Rocco Joseph a year later.

What does Steve Belichick do now?

Both Bill Belichick's tenure as the Patriots' head coach and his son Steve Belichick's tenure as the team's linebacker coach in New England is coming to an end.

The University of Washington has appointed Steve Belichick as its new defensive coordinator. Belichick will now work under head coach Jedd Fisch, who is in his first year of management.

Steve has worked under Bill Belichick with the Patriots for the past 12 seasons. He will not be working under his dad this year for the first time in his time as a coach.

Belichick Jr. began working with the Patriots in 2012 as a defensive assistant, then in 2016 he was elevated to the position of safeties coach. After three years, he was given more responsibility and was made to be in charge of the defense as a whole, including play-calling. His position was changed again in 2020 when he was made the outside linebackers coach.

Steve was a member of the Patriots club that won three Super Bowls during his tenure. The Pats, with Steve Belichick, won two titles in three years from 2016 to 2018.

Now, Steve Belichick and Jedd Fisch, the new Washington coach, will work together once again.