Who is Steve Spagnuolo’s wife Maria? All about Chiefs DC’s family

One of the masterminds behind the Kansas City Chiefs' third Super Bowl victory in five years is defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The Chiefs' squad players and colleagues call him "Spags," and he has been with the team for five seasons now.

This is the longest he has been at one coaching post since he worked in Connecticut from 1987 to 1991. Given that Steve Spagnuolo is a vital member of the reigning Super Bowl victors, let's take a look at his personal life. Who is the wife of the defensive coordinator?

Steve and Maria Spagnuolo have been married for almost two decades. She grew up in Philadelphia, where Spagnuolo met her, and they still own a house today.

Spagnuolo's partner, Maria Ann Damiani, was born in January 1959 and is one of Louis and Laura Damiani's four children. She has a brother named Charles Damiani and two sisters, Laurie and Angela.

Maria and Steve Spagnuolo had initially met on a blind date. After their friends confirmed they were a good fit, they went out on their third date without any company for the first time.

Spagnuolo and Maria reportedly exchanged vows in the Vatican in Rome, Italy, on July 9, 2005. They confirmed that they didn't inform their family members about their intention to travel to Italy until a few days before the trip. Today, Spags and Maria have welcomed five children together — Donna, Steve, Debra and twins Kevin and Kurt.

While the couple lived in Philadelphia, Maria Spagnuolo worked as a hairstylist at the Nirvana Hair Gallery in Springfield. According to Steve's bio on the Kansas City Chiefs site, the couple also started the Spagnuolo Foundation. It was established to provide hope to young people who might not otherwise have the chance to follow their aspirations and realize them.

How many Super Bowls have Steve Spagnuolo won?

Steve Spagnuolo has served as the defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2019. He has been an essential component of the club that has now won two straight Super Bowls.

Steve Spagnuolo became the first NFL coordinator (defensive and offensive) in league history to win four championships after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Spags secured his first NFL position as a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. He initially became close to coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia, and the two have since been a great fit in Kansas City, where they have helped the Chiefs win three championships.