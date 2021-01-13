Who is still in the NFL playoffs 2021?

After an exciting NFL Wild Card Playoff round, the NFL Playoffs will enter the Divisional Round. The 2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoff games have the potential to be just as exciting this weekend. We are inching closer to finding out who will be in the 2021 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Lets take a look at what NFL teams are still in the hunt for the 2021 NFL Super Bowl.

2021 NFL Playoffs still has 8 active teams

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

NFL Divisional Round Playoff games will kick off on Saturday starting with game one of the double header between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. Green Bay Packers own the road to the Super Bowl after receiving the number on seed in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense has been tough to slow down all season long.

Los Angeles Rams are coming off a huge road playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Wild Playoff Round. Jared Goff made his comeback against the Seahawks and is looking to play against Green Bay. The Rams defense is one of the best defenses in the NFL and they will look to continue their success on Saturday.

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

Buffalo is coming off their first playoff win in 25 years with their victory in the NFL Wild Card Playoff round last weekend. Buffalo Bills looked good against the Indianapolis Colts. They will need to play one of their best defensive performances if they want to move on to the AFC Championship game.

"Baltimore is one of the best defenses, if not the best, in the NFL both player-wise and scheme-wise."@Pepsi | #BALvsBUF — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 12, 2021

Lamar Jackson finally got the elephant off his back with winning his first playoff game in his NFL career. Baltimore is going to be coming in with a lot of momentum after winning their road playoff game against the Titans. This game has the potential to be the best game of the weekend. Which is saying a lot with the other matchups.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

Advertisement

Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City sat at home and watched the 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoff round. It took until the Sunday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, to tell the Chiefs who they would be playing. Kansas City will look to continue their dominance from the 2020 NFL regular season against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland is entering their first divisional round in almost 25 years. The Browns are coming in hot and with a ton of momentum after beating the Steelers. With everyone picking the Chiefs on Sunday, we will see a determined Browns team. We can expect the Browns to play keep away from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Advertisement

Tom Brady and Drew Brees

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints may be the most watched playoff game in a long time. With everything that is on the line it is understandable why NFL fans are impatiently waiting for this game. This could potentially be Drew Brees' last game in his career if the Saints lose.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees have met twice in the 2020 NFL regular season with Brees getting the best of Brady in both meetings. Both teams have a lot to play for and will leave everything on the field. Brady wants his seventh Super Bowl ring and Drew Brees wants to walk away from football with his second ring.