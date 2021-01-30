Who are the Super Bowl 2021 announcers?

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (Analyst) will be the announcers Super Bowl 2021. Super Bowl 55 has to be the most hyped up Super Bowl in recent years. Patrick Mahomes is the young exciting quarterback that every fan loves to watch. Tom Brady is the veteran quarterback that keeps defeating father time.

Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL whereas the Buccaneers' defense has came up huge in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Super Bowl 55 has a feel like Super Bowl 54. The difference is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a great offense to go along with their great defense.

Super Bowl 55 🏆



Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/HfJyq5r8na — PFF (@PFF) January 25, 2021

When the Chiefs entered Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers, they knew they held the edge when it came to the offensive side of the football. The Chiefs held a big edge when it came to offense over the 49ers.

This is not the case against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. If there is one team that can match the Chiefs score for score in the NFL, it is the Buccaneers. Tom Brady turns into a different beast when it comes to Super Bowls.

Lets not forget he has won six of them. He also was apart of the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, and a part of the first Super Bowl that went into overtime. His experience in the big game will come into play if it is close.

🏈Bucs win the NFC Championship.



🏈Tampa becomes the first team in 55 years to play a home Super Bowl.



🏈Tom Brady is now going to his 10th Super Bowl - 10th! - a record that always will stand.



🏈And as a kicker, Brady collects a half-million dollar incentive for doing it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

Super Bowl 55 has the potential to be a shoot out between both offenses. The key to each team walking away with a victory is their defenses. Both the Chiefs and Buccaneers' defenses have a tall task in stopping both offenses.

The big advantage that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have on the Kansas City Chiefs is that they can run the football. Leonard Fournette is playing like a man on a mission. He has been a key piece to the Buccaneers making it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years.

With all this being said, lets take a look at who will be announcing Super Bowl 55 and what channel it is on.

Super Bowl 55: Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: February 7, 2021

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

How to Watch on Television: CBS, FuboTV

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (Analyst)

Sideline Reporters: Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely Gene Steratore will be the former NFL official that will help with rules analysts.