Who are Sydney Brown's parents? All you need to know about new Eagles safety's family

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Sydney Brown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 66th overall pick.

The safety played four seasons with the Illinois Fighting Illini and will now take the step up to the big league. Since Brown has now made it to the NFL, fans have been curious to learn more about his family life.

Sydney Brown was born to Darren Issac and Raechel Brown on March 21, 2000. He also has an identical twin brother named Chase, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in round five of the 2023 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sydney and Chase did not know their dad while growing up and were raised by their mother Raechel in Ontario, Canada. Darren briefly played in the Canadian Football League when he met Raechel.

Meanwhile, Raechel was a figure skater and gave birth to the twins when she was just 18 years old. Chase and Sydney also have a sister named Mya, who is much younger than the two boys.

In an interview, Raechel mentioned that she used to live with her father and brother, but both eventually died. She leaned on her mom, Nancy, and her stepfather, Alan McQuillan, but life wasn't easy.

Raechel also revealed that she moved homes at least 20 times and sometimes lived in shelters.

The mother-of-three also made huge sacrifices for her sons to play football in the United States, including losing her second home in order to pay for their tuition fees at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School in Florida.

However, she was over the moon when she realized both her sons will be playing in the NFL in the 2023-23 season.

How did Sydney Brown fare in the 2022 season?

Illinois Fighting Illini safety Sydney Brown

Sydney Brown had an impressive 2022 season with the Illinois Fighting Illini. He intercepted six passes to go along with 59 tackles, 3.5 for loss with one sack and seven pass breakups in 12 starts.

The safety is extremely physical on the field and has outstanding straight-line speed that will help the Philadelphia Eagles' defense in 2023. Brown also reads the game well and has the potential to become one of the top defensive players in the league.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes