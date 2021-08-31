Who is the tallest quarterback in the NFL?

The NFL is the land of the giants (and not just in New York.) There are a lot of 'tall drinks of water' playing in the league today.

Baltimore Ravens' offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva is currently the tallest player in the NFL at a whopping 6' 9" and 277 pounds. The shortest player is Chicago Bears' running back Tarik Cohen, who stands just 5' 6".

NFL quarterbacks are getting bigger

Quarterbacks, the players who have the biggest impact on the winning or losing of pro football games, are now (in some cases) bigger than linebackers.

Most NFL QBs stand well over 6' 0" and weigh in the 215-250 lbs range. A study in 2016 showed that the average NFL quarterback was 6' 3" and 225 pounds. As we enter the 2021 season, the tallest quarterback in the league is New York Giants' backup Mike Glennon, who is over two meters in height or 6' 7".

To put his height in perspective, Tom Brady is 6' 4"; Aaron Rodgers is 6' 2", and Cardinals starting QB Kyler Murray is 5' 10".

The 31-year-old Glennon has played eight seasons in the NFL, mostly as a second-string QB, since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. Glennon has played for the Bucs, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and now the Giants.

While he may be the tallest quarterback in the league, it hasn't translated to great results on the field. He had his best year as a rookie in 2013 with the Bucs. The giant QB started 13 games, completing 247 passes for 2,608 yards and 19 touchdowns. Glennon played in all three of the Giants' preseason games in 2021.

The 6' 6" QB club

There are several quarterbacks in the NFL who are 6' 6". This exclusive club features Super Bowl-winning QBs Joe Flacco and Nick Foles.

Both players are now backups in Philadelphia and Chicago, respectively, as is another member of the club, Sean Mannion. The 6' 6" Mannion is the Los Angeles Rams' backup QB behind Matthew Stafford.

The current superstar of the '6' 6" QB club' in the NFL is the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert.

Dan Fouts on #Chargers QB Justin Herbert, “he is the next superstar quarterback of this league.” Huge praise from one Oregon Duck QB to another. pic.twitter.com/VhyLM9mwSQ — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) August 29, 2021

At 6' 6" and 236 lbs, Justin Herbert is not only one of the biggest quarterbacks in the NFL, but he's also one of the best. He was the NFL's offensive rookie of the year last season, passing for 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Herbert used his significant height advantage to have an outstanding debut season in the league.

