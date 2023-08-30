Who is Tanzel Smart's wife Jada Smart? Former Jets DT's personal life explored

Jada Smart is a pharmacist and the wife of New York Jets defensive tackle Tanzel Smart. Jada was born on October 30, 1996, and schooled at Xavier University of Louisiana.

She got engaged to Tanzel Smart in 2020 after the couple had been together for at least five years. They married on June 26, 2021, in a serene ceremony attended by family and friends.

Jada Smart regularly attends Tanzel's NFL games, and is his biggest fan, cheering for him every chance she gets.

Furthermore, she is pretty accomplished in her field, as she recently bagged her Doctor of Pharmacy, PharmD degree from Xavier University of Louisiana, another feather in the cap of the multifaceted Jada.

Tanzel Smart was around to celebrate her graduation, and he even posted pictures on his official Instagram account celebrating the momentous occasion.

Do Tanzel and Jada Smart have a child together?

Yes, the couple welcomed their daughter, Tatum, into the world on May 17, 2022. Tatum's birth came just under a year after their wedding, and she is a huge source of joy for the Smart family.

Tanzel and Jada Smart regularly post pictures of their daughter on their social media pages, and they are enjoying marriage and family life to the fullest.

What to expect from Tanzel Smart in 2023?

The New York Jets recently released Smart after the team's latest roster cuts. His release means any NFL team can sign him to their practice squad before the 2023 NFL season.

His release came just a few weeks after his compelling TV debut on this year's "Hard Knocks" Episode 3. While rooting for him was easy, the odds were always against him heading into 2023.

Tanzel Smart should have a future in the NFL, as some teams can use his decent skillset on their defenses in 2023. Furthermore, he has over six years of experience in the NFL, an asset that could prove beneficial at the business end of the season.

Smart's immediate future on the Gridiron would be more apparent in a few days as teams fill out their main and practice squad rosters.

