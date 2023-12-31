Who is Taylor Decker's wife Kyndra? All about Lions OT's partner

Taylor Decker, an offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, is a family man in addition to being a huge asset to his team on the field.

Kyndra and Taylor had an enviable love story. They were both attending Ohio State University, and that was when they first came into contact and began dating.

Although Taylor and Kyndra's exact dating history is unknown, their shared interests laid the groundwork for a deep and lasting relationship that only became stronger.

Apart from being Decker's spouse, Kyndra is a skilled cookbook writer, exhibiting her culinary prowess via her well-known publications. Beyond being the wife of a Detroit Lions player, she has established herself as a talented and accomplished person thanks to her self-assurance in her writing abilities.

In front of their closest friends and family, Taylor and Kyndra tied the knot in February 2022. Daisy Faye Decker, a daughter, is their first and only child till now and was born on October 18, 2022.

Five months before giving birth, the couple announced their joyous news on Instagram. They posed for a photo, each wearing a different hue of pink.

Taylor Decker's NFL timeline

Taylor Decker was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2016 NFL draft following a standout collegiate career at Ohio State, where he started 15 games on route to a national championship with the Buckeyes in the 2015 College Football Playoff. In the first round of the draft, he was selected with the 16th overall pick.

In his debut NFL season, Decker assisted the Lions in making the playoffs; however, the team was quickly ousted by the Seattle Seahawks and hasn't made it back to the postseason since. One of the very few players who can claim to have remained around for the entire period since then is Decker.

Detroit enjoyed its first winning season since 2016 last year. This season, they are 11-5 and have already secured a postseason spot following Week 17.

In a piece posted on the official Detroit Lions website, Taylor Decker offered his reflections on his NFL career, adding,

"The NFL and the Lions have given me so much. Since football is a greater game than any one player, I consider myself lucky to be a part of this story.”