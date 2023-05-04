Who is Taylor Lewan's Mom? All the details about his family

Taylor Lewan played his last season with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 after playing just two games throughout. The Michigan Wolverine alum was drafted as the 11th overall pick by the Titans in 2014 and has spent all his time in the NFL on the team.

Now a free agent, an individual who has contributed immensely and has always supported the offensive tackle's career is his mother. Much of the success in the life of the three-time Pro Bowler can be ascribed to the influence and impact of his mother.

Kelly Riley gave birth to Taylor Lewan in Sacramento on July 22, 1991. She is the wife of Dave Lewan, a former offensive lineman at the University of Michigan. Riley has supported his son's career since his high school days, where he started as a defensive end.

His mother is known to have committed a lot to her son's career. She was also supportive throughout the offensive tackle’s five seasons in college football with the Michigan Wolverines. Kelly Riley attended several games of her son right from high school.

Riley first came into the limelight during the 2014 NFL Draft. She accompanied her son to the red carpet during the event at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She was also seen as highly delighted when the Titans selected her son as the 11th overall pick in the draft.

What's the next step for Taylor Lewan?

Lewan officially became a free agent at the end of what was an uneventful 2022 season. The Pro Bowl left tackle spent nine seasons with the Tennessee Titans before he was released alongside some other veterans in what was a cap-clearing move.

The offensive tackle hasn't expressed certainty on whether or not he will continue playing in the NFL. Should he continue, he won't be ready to play for the three other teams in the AFC South: the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans.

However, he has mentioned a couple of teams as potential destinations to continue his NFL career. This includes the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Philadelphia Eagles. It is to be seen where the offensive lineman eventually lands. With the completion of the draft, a couple of teams could begin to consider him a good fit.

