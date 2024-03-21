Who is Terry McDonough? Ex-Cardinals exec who accused NFL owner of cheating facing assault charges

Terry McDonough is a former executive of the Arizona Cardinals and comes from a sport-oriented background. McDonough's father is the late Will McDonough, an iconic columnist and sports reporter for The Boston Globe.

Furthermore, Terry's brother is Ryan McDonough, the former general manager of the Phoenix Suns. Another of Terry's brothers is Sean McDonough, a play-by-play ESPN announcer who covers basketball, golf, tennis, and hockey.

Terry McDonough is married to Lynette, and the couple shares three children: daughter Caroline and sons Patrick and Brendan McDonough.

McDonough started his NFL scouting career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1989; he was an intern on the 49ers as they went on to win Super Bowl XXIV. He rose up the ranks, eventually joining the Arizona Cardinals 24 years later as an Eastern Regional Scout.

Less than a year after joining the Cardinals, McDonough was promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel. In this position, he was in charge of overseeing both the collegiate and professional personnel departments while aiding with contractual negotiations.

McDonough departed the role a few years after issues with team owner Michael Bidwill. McDonough accused Bidwell of cheating, claiming that the businessman wrongfully demoted him after objecting to a calculated scheme. This scheme included using "burner phones" to understate the suspension of then-GM Steve Keim following his DUI arrest.

Bidwill denied the accusations and McDonough departed the organization. McDonough has yet to work in the NFL since.

Terry McDonough is facing serious charges

According to recent reports, Terry McDonough is facing assault charges following an accusation of him choking his neighbor. McDonough has a court date of April 11, 2024, regarding the charges.

Court reports obtained from the Associated Press state that the neighbor alleges that McDonough "chest-bumped him and then wrapped his hands around his neck and tried to choke him out while shouting profanities and uttering derogatory words on March 12, 2024."

Furthermore, the alleged victim stated in the criminal affidavit that the assault occurred due to McDonough being upset about some tractor equipment damaging his lawn. The neighbor also alleges that McDonough has a history of aggressive behavior.