Who are the Texans-Ravens announcers on ESPN and ABC? NFL's AFC Divisional round game coverage explored

The Houston Texans will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 20. The crunch AFC Divisional Round game is scheduled to commence at 4:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth on ESPN and ABC for the Texans-Ravens game. Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporters for the Divisional Round contest.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Aikman will provide color commentary for the massive AFC game on Saturday.

NFL Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans injury report for AFC Divisional Round game

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will start in the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game vs. Houston

The Baltimore Ravens finished as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and automatically qualified for the Divisional Round. However, they will be without Tylan Wallace (knee) and Marlon Humphrey (calf) for their matchup against the Texans.

The hosts have also listed Devin Duvernay (back), Mark Andrews (ankle), Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral) and Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) as questionable for Saturday's contest. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson will lead the offense for the Ravens in their first playoff game of the season.

The Houston Texans beat the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round to progress into the Divisional Round. However, they will make the trip to Baltimore without defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle).

The visitors have listed George Fant (illness) and Andrew Beck (back) as questionable for their second postseason game. Rookie CJ Stroud will continue as the starting quarterback for Houston.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Divisional Round game

The Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans NFL playoff game will air nationally on ESPN and ABC. Fans in Baltimore can watch the game on local channel WMAR Channel 2, while those in Washington can catch the matchup on WUSA Channel 9.

Fans without cable access can live stream the Texans-Ravens contest on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Date : Saturday, Jan. 20

: Saturday, Jan. 20 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN and ABC, WMAR Channel 2 (for locals in Baltimore) and WUSA Channel 9 (for locals in Washington)

: ESPN and ABC, WMAR Channel 2 (for locals in Baltimore) and WUSA Channel 9 (for locals in Washington) Streaming: ESPN+ and Fubo TV