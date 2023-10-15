Who are the Titans-Ravens announcers today on NFL Network? All about NFL Week 6 London game's coverage team

The Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans will play in the third matchup of the NFL's 2023 International Series on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

On Sunday, October 15, at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Ravens and Titans will play in a game that will only be broadcast on NFL Network. Kurt Warner will serve as the game's color analyst, Rich Eisen will handle play-by-play duties, and Jamie Erdahl will serve as the sideline reporter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played in both of the last two weeks' London-hosted NFL games. In Week 4's first contest at Wembley Stadium, the Jaguars overcame the Atlanta Falcons 23-7.

Jacksonville played consecutive international games for the first time in history by remaining in London for a second week in a row. This time, in Week 5, the group faced the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 25-20 to earn themselves another victory.

Both the Ravens (3-2) and Titans (2-3) are coming on the back of close losses to divisional opponents. In Week 5, the Ravens lost 17-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Titans lost 23-16 on the road last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 6, both teams will want to rebound, with the Titans aiming to be back to .500 in particular. Everything you need to know to watch the game in London has been covered in this article.

How to watch Titans vs Ravens today?

The next match of the NFL's 2023 foreign schedule will be played today between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. This will be the second game this season to be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the Jaguars defeated the Bills last week. Tottenham Hotspur is a mainstay of the English Premier League.

The Ravens vs. Titans game will be aired on NFL Network and kick off in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.

For the fans wishing to stream the game later today, a basic NFL+ subscription will get you access to live regular season and postseason NFL games on the device of your choice. Additionally, fans have access to NFL Network and live video for every game of the season on their phones and laptops. For new members, the service also provides a 7-day free trial.

All the details on how to watch the Ravens-Titans game in England are provided below.

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analysts), Jamie Erdahl (sidelines).

Live stream: NFL+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)