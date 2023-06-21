Who is Tom Brady's ex girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan?

With a smile capable of melting polar ice caps and an arm that launches footballs into the stratosphere, Tom Brady became an iconic figure in the sports world. His remarkable talent left an indelible mark on the field of play.

But as we venture into the realm of his personal life, there lies a story of romance and intrigue that once gripped the headlines and made the world hold its breath.

Fate, in all its whimsical glory, brought Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan together, intertwining their destinies in a love affair that left the world buzzing. They were the epitome of a power couple, turning heads at red carpet events and making the world swoon with their undeniable chemistry.

Bridget Moynahan is a well-known actress and former model recognized for her roles as Natasha, the wife of Mr. Big, on the TV series Sex and the City. She has also appeared in movies like I, Robot, John Wick: Chapters 1 and 2, and Coyote Ugly.

Timeline of Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady

Brady and Moynahan started dating in early 2004, while they were at the epitome of their careers.

Tom Brady had secured his second Super Bowl victory as the New England Patriots' quarterback. Meanwhile, Moynahan had gained recognition for her notable role in Sex and the City and her appearances in movies like Serendipity, and The Recruit.

After being together for nearly three years, the couple caught their fans off guard with the announcement of their separation in December 2006.

Just two months following their breakup, Moynahan's representative confirmed the actress' pregnancy, revealing that Brady was the father.

This revelation came when Tom Brady was romantically involved with supermodel Gisele Bundchen, adding a complex layer to the situation.

The news generated considerable media attention and sparked discussions about the dynamics between the former couple and the challenges they faced.

On August 28, 2007, in Los Angeles, Moynahan joyfully welcomed her baby boy, whom she affectionately named John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Brady and Moynahan with their son Jack

Demonstrating his commitment as a father, Brady arranged for a private jet to swiftly travel to Los Angeles and join Moynahan on the day of the delivery. During this significant event, he also thoughtfully kept their friends updated about the birth's progress through text messages.

Moynahan's representative expressed to PEOPLE that the actress was genuinely delighted and appreciative of Brady's decision to prioritize their child's arrival. She praised Brady as he willingly forwent practice and dedicated his valuable time to his newborn son.

Despite swirling rumors of tension, the former couple maintained a harmonious co-parenting relationship over the years.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Beginning their romantic journey in 2007, Brady and Bündchen embarked on a relationship that led to their engagement in January 2009.

In a swift turn of events, they exchanged vows and tied the knot in Santa Monica just a month later, in February 2009.

The arrival of their first child, Benjamin, brought joy to their lives in December 2009, marking a significant milestone in their growing family.

Brady with his kids, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian

Three years later, in December 2012, Bündchen gave birth to their daughter, Vivian, further expanding the Brady family.

However, after 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their decision to divorce on October 28, 2022. The significant change in their relationship left the fans surprised and saddened by the news.

