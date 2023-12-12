Who are Tommy DeVito's parents, Tom and Alexandra? All about Giants QB's family

Tommy DeVito has become the talk of the town for the New York Giants. He replaced the injured Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback in November and is fast becoming a fan favorite.

DeVito recently led the Giants to their third consecutive win in Week 14, as New York beat the Green Bay Packers 24-22 on Monday. His game-winning drive in the final two minutes proved to be the difference for Brian Daboll's team.

Amid DeVito's impressive outings for the Giants, fans have been curious to learn more about the rookie's personal life, especially his parents, Tom and Alexandra.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom owns his own business called DeVito Plumbing and Heating in New Jersey. He also has an affinity for football and helped his son Tommy pursue his dream of going pro.

Moreover, Tom attends his son's games regularly. He was also present for Tommy's games in high school and continues to attend them in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Tommy's mother Alexandra is a homemaker. She provided her son with the nutrients that he needed to pursue a career in football.

In an interview with ESPN this year, Tommy revealed why he continues to stay with his parents, despite having enough money to live on his own.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there," Tommy said. "My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me.”

Tom and Alexandra are also parents to Tommy's younger brother, Max.

A look at Tommy DeVito's NFL stats this season

New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito made his NFL debut for the New York Giants in Week 8 against the New York Giants, when he replaced second-string quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He made another appearance in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders after Daniel Jones picked up a season-ending ACL injury.

In Week 10, DeVito was named as the starting quarterback for the Giants. He has a 3-1 record as a starter so far.

This season, Tommy DeVito has racked up 855 yards and eight touchdowns on 83 passes so far. He also has 154 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

The Giants, who are currently third in the NFC East with a 5-8 record, will travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. With an in-form DeVito leading their offense, the Giants have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs.