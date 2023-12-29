Who is Tony Gonzalez's wife, October Gonzalez? All about former Chiefs TE's family

October Gonzalez is a television host and the wife of NFL legend Tony Gonzalez. October is an accomplished television personality and actress in her own right. She and Tony had a commitment ceremony in July 2007, and they've been together ever since.

October and Tony Gonzalez have supported each other through their careers in the public realm. This article will highlight October Gonzalez's career and touch upon her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs legend. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is October Gonzalez?

October Gonzalez was born in October 1980. Her father is Pat Vegas, a standout member of the famous 70s band Redbone. October has three sisters and a brother.

She attended West Brook Senior High School and upon graduating, enrolled into the University of Texas. After completing her studies, October began working as a bartender before establishing herself as a television host.

October's first appearance on television was in the documentary series "E! True Hollywood Story" in 2009, featuring an episode of Football Wives. She also co-hosted and produced "The View" television series in 2014. She kept working hard to build a career in TV, and her big break came in 2017 when she featured in the hit game show "Beat Shazam" as a DJ. Also, in 2017, she appeared in TV programs like Daily Pop and Home & Family.

October Gonzalez is a committed philanthropist, with the television personality supporting various charitable organizations. October was featured in an advertisement campaign for PETA, a well-known animal rights organization, in 2009.

She was also key in organizing a show called Pink Party, which honored teenagers battling cancer at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. She is also a big supporter of the Shadow Buddies Foundation.

Do October and Tony Gonzalez have children?

Yes, October and Tony Gonzalez have three children together: two daughters and a son. The family resides in Huntington Beach, California, and they are a super close bunch.

As previously stated, October and Tony Gonzalez had a commitment ceremony in 2007, so while they aren't legally married, the couple considers themselves husband and wife.

The couple spends more time together and with their children now that Tony is retired from professional football. The Hall of Famer hung up his cleats in 2013 after a productive spell with the Atlanta Falcons. Gonzalez is regarded as one of the best tight ends of all time and among the most durable stars to grace the Gridiron.

