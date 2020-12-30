Top 10 players with the most receiving yards in NFL history

From Fred Biletnikoff to Jerry Rice to Calvin Johnson, the NFL has had its fair share of dynamic wide receivers.

Many playmakers have lined up wide and caught passes throughout the league's history, but only 10 can claim to be in the upper echelon of NFL receiving leaders.

Here are the top-10 receiving yards leaders in NFL history.

10. Reggie Wayne (14,345 yards)

Wayne played almost his entire career, which spanned from 2001-15, with the Indianapolis Colts. Along with his 14,000+ plus yardage total, he also notched 1,070 receptions and 82 touchdowns.

9. Marvin Harrison (14,580 yards)

Another prolific Colt, Harrison played for Indianapolis his whole career. The Syracuse alum entered the league in 1996 and was active until 2008, making the Pro Bowl eight times.

8. Steve Smith (14,731 yards)

An insanely competitive, aggressive and tenacious player, Smith played for the Carolina Panthers from 2001-13 before joining the Baltimore Ravens from 2014-16. He was named the 2005 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

7. Tim Brown (14,934 yards)

Brown was a standout receiver at Notre Dame, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1987, before being drafted by the then-Los Angeles Raiders. His long career saw him play for the Raiders from 1988-2003 before spending a year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004.

6. Tony Gonzalez (15,127 yards)

Arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, Gonzalez spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1997-2008, then played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2009-13. He also helped create the football-basketball hybrid model for tight ends, as he also played hoops while in college at California.

5. Isaac Bruce (15,208 yards)

Bruce, who currently works as a college athletic director, played for both the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams and the San Francisco 49ers during a career that spanned from 1994-2009. He was one of the stars of the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense.

4. Randy Moss (15,292 yards)

Moss leads Bruce by just a game's-worth of yards with 84 more. The Marshall product played in the NFL from 1998-2012, spending time with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

3. Terrell Owens (15,934 yards)

An outspoken and polarizing playmaker, Owens played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks. His NFL career lasted from 1996-2012, minus a short stint with an indoor football team.

2. Larry Fitzgerald (17,492 yards)

Still active and making plays for the Arizona Cardinals, he has spent his entire career since 2004 with the franchise. Known for his likable personality and consistency on the field, Fitzgerald has been Arizona's franchise player for more than a decade.

1.Jerry Rice (22,895 yards)

The wide receiver by which all others are judged, Rice is the NFL's all-time receiving yards leader. He also spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, but Rice is most known for his time with legendary quarterback Joe Montana and the 49ers.