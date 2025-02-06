Who was Travis Kelce's coach in college? Revisiting Chiefs TE's CFB career ahead of Super Bowl 59

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL's most dynamic tight ends in history. Heading into his fifth career Super Bowl game, the star tight end will be looking to win his third championship ring when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Kelce played collegiate football for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats from 2008 to 2012 before rising to prominence as a top tight end with the Chiefs.

Brian Kelly was Kelce's first coach at the Bearcats. However, the seasoned head coach left following the 2009 season to join Notre Dame. He was eventually succeeded by Butch Jones, who coached Kelce from 2010 to 2012.

In fact, Jones was responsible for Kelce's transition from quarterback to full-time tight end, which has resulted in amazing results.

Kelce started his football career as a quarterback. During his senior year at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio, he threw for 1,523 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he moved to tight end in 2011 under Butch Jones' tutelage.

In addition, Brian Kelly and Butch Jones both coached Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, in Cincinnati before he went on to have a successful NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The junior Kelce experienced many highs and lows while playing in college. Butch Jones suspended him for a year after he tested positive for marijuana during his freshman year. In addition, he lost his scholarship and missed a bowl game.

Jason was instrumental in helping Travis regain the favor of the Cincinnati football program after he went to see Jones and pleaded for his younger brother to be given another shot.

Under Jones, Kelce had a successful final season in 2012, amassing 722 yards and eight touchdowns, which bolstered his draft status. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the 63rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Exploring Travis Kelce's college football stats

Travis Kelce was a redshirt freshman who played just 11 games in 2009, primarily as a quarterback or tight end.

The Bearcats suspended the tight end for the entire 2010 season after he failed a drug test, preventing him from contributing that year.

Upon his reintegration into the team, the 10-time Pro Bowler kept his spot for the 2011 campaign as a full-time tight end. He played in 11 games, recording 13 catches and scoring two touchdowns.

Kelce's performance significantly improved in his senior year in 2012, setting records with 45 receptions, 722 yards and eight touchdowns, paving the way for his future success in the NFL.

