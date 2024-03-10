Who are Travis Kelce's managers, André and Aaron Eanes? All about Chiefs star's representation

Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. He has won three Super Bowls and his personal life has never been too far away from the spotlight.

Kelce, who was already a famous figure in the football realm, saw his popularity skyrocket after he struck a romantic relationship with pop music icon Taylor Swift last year. However, his managers, André and Aaron Eanes, have handled his publicity expertly.

Twin brothers André and Aaron were born on Oct. 12, 1989. They grew up in Cleveland to entrepreneur parents, who owned and ran 17 Burger King franchises across their hometown and Atlanta. The brothers often credit their parents for instilling a business mindset, which taught them how to run the enterprise they've currently established.

The Eanes twins enjoyed watching and playing sports including football, basketball and baseball. They attended St. Edwards High School in Lakewood, Ohio, together, but later went to different colleges.

Aaron went to Bowling Green State University, while André attended the University of Cincinnati and graduated with a degree in sports administration.

Despite being in different cities during their college years, they brainstormed ideas and later transformed their affinity for sports into something big. In 2012, the twins co-founded A&A Management, a sports media and marketing agency, that helps athletes achieve their dreams.

The Eanes brothers also knew Travis Kelce while he was playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Notably, André began an event management business that booked venues and hosted DJs around the city while he was in college, and he was friends with Kelce's college roommate.

He was introduced to the tight end and quickly became his go-to guy for a special pass for events taking place in Cincinnati.

Travis Kelce later signed for A&A Management and is now one of the company's biggest clients, along with the Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward and Donovan Peoples-Jones and NBA Guard Bones Hyland.

Travis Kelce net worth: How much is the Kansas City Chiefs TE worth in 2024?

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Kelce is worth a whopping $50 million in 2024. He has made a fortune through his NFL career.

As per Spotrac, Kelce has made $76,943,975 in career earnings across 11 seasons in the big league. He has played his entire pro career with the Kansas City Chiefs thus far.

Kelce signed a five-year, $46 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2016, before putting pen to paper on another four-year extension worth $57 million in August 2020. He is contracted to Kansas City through 2025.

Furthermore, Kelce's net worth is boosted through his endorsement deals. The superstar tight end has partnerships with Bud Light, Nike, State Farm, Pfizer and a consumer credit company called Experian, among other top brands.