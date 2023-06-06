Who did Travis Rudolph kill? All you need to know about ex-NFL WR's murder trial

The name of the person that Travis Rudolph allegedly killed is currently unknown.

On April 7, 2021, Travis Rudolph was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, USA, and charged with first-degree murder. Based on reports to investigators from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Rudolph opened fire on four people following a late-night back and forth at his mother’s home in Lake Park.

Allegedly, four people came to Travis Rudolph's mother's house to confront him about domestic violence claims. During the skirmish, Rudolph armed himself with an AR-15–style gun and fired 39 rounds.

One person was shot and killed and another was wounded. Travis was initially held in jail without bond. The case is currently on trial.

Travis Rudolph's NFL career in review

Following a fruitful college football career with the Florida Gators, Travis declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. He went undrafted in the Draft; the New York Giants then added him to their roster as an undrafted free agent.

Rudolph was waived on September 2, 2017, and was signed to the Giants practice squad the next day. He was eventually promoted to the team's active roster in October 2017.

In his rookie season, he appeared in some games for the Giants and recorded one interception for the year. The Giants waived him on September 1, 2018.

Following his spell with the Giants, he signed with the Miami Dolphins in October 2018 via their practice squad. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL on his first team practice day and was placed on the practice squad/injured list. He was released shortly after.

He was later picked up by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL on January 6, 2020, but left the team on April 7, 2021.

#TravisRudolph Darryl Rudolph testifies that in 2017 his father was killed. "They say it was an accident," he was shot in the head on the job. Darryl moved back in with his mom to take care of her. Darryl Rudolph testifies that in 2017 his father was killed. "They say it was an accident," he was shot in the head on the job. Darryl moved back in with his mom to take care of her. #TravisRudolph https://t.co/4zP6FOt3qr

A tragedy before the 2017 NFL draft weighed heavy on Travis Rudolph

In April 2017, mere days before the 2017 Draft, Rudolph's dad, Darryl Rudolph, was shot and killed while working as a maintenance employee at a West Palm Beach strip club.

Police said Darryl was working in a secluded storage room when a co-worker in an adjoining room accidentally let off a rifle while moving it off an aisle shelf. The bullet went through the wall and struck Darryl in the neck, killing him instantly.

