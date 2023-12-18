Who is Trevor Lawrence's look-alike, Bella Martina? Meet TikTok influencer who went viral as Jaguars QB's doppelganger

A young Georgian woman named Bella Martina gained widespread attention on social media in 2019 after appearing to resemble Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The young woman gained more and more recognition as a doppelganger of the quarterback as he gained recognition for being one of the best quarterbacks in college at the time.

Martina, a 20-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia, was raised a short distance from Cartersville, Georgia, the hometown of the quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a friend of Martina's commented that she shared a resemblance with the Clemson starlet, Martina decided to create videos in which she recreated a few of Lawrence's popular pictures. After Martina's mother Lisa learned of the coincidence, the two set out to create videos featuring Martina dressed in Clemson apparel and mimicking some of Lawrence's most well-known images.

Martina's videos quickly gained popularity, and several football fans on social media noticed the parallels between the two right away. Nick, Martina's younger brother, informed her that one of her videos had received a lot of attention.

After Clemson staff members saw the clip on the internet, they decided to show it to Lawrence as well, who was understandably shocked to see the resemblance.

Plans were arranged for Lawrence and his look-alike to meet shortly after he saw clips of Martina. During the 2019 college football season, Lawrence had a moment with Bella Martina prior to Clemson's 52-3 victory over Wake Forest in November.

Trevor Lawrence's look-alike invaded Jacksonville on Draft Day

Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 NFL draft selection of quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, Bella Martina, who shares a striking resemblance to Lawrence, was spotted walking around Jacksonville, leading some fans to assume that she was the authentic QB.

Working with Bleacher Report, the publication conducted a social media stunt dubbed "Operation Fake Trevor Lawrence," during which Martina was recorded walking around Jacksonville while playing the role of the NFL team's new quarterback. The experiment's goal was to determine the proportion of supporters who could genuinely discern that Martina wasn't Lawrence.

When Martina arrived in Jacksonville, she attracted attention at the airport with her matching face mask and sunglasses, among other Jacksonville Jaguars apparel.

When her driver welcomed her holding a placard that said, "Go Jags," fans in the vicinity took out their phones to record the scene as "the fake Trevor Lawrence" was welcomed.