Who is Trevor Lawrence’s sister Olivia? All about Jaguars QB’s family

What a difference a year made for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. His performance skyrocketed during his second NFL season under head coach Doug Pederson. From 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in his rookie season, he had 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight picks last year.

The former Clemson standout also improved his completion percentage from 59.6 to 66.3. Aside from Pederson putting him in the position to succeed, Lawrence gets solid support from his family, namely his parents, Jeremy and Amanda, and siblings Chase and Olivia.

Trevor Lawrence has an athletic family

The Lawrence Family: Trevor with wife Marissa, Chase with wife Brooke, Olivia, and parents Jeremy and Amanda. (Image credit: Amanda Lawrence on Instagram)

While Trevor Lawrence is thriving with the Jacksonville Jaguars, her sister Olivia is starting to make a name in volleyball. She attended a volleyball camp at her brother’s collegiate alma mater and joined 575 Volleyball.

According to the league’s official website, 575 Volleyball is a junior volleyball program with six indoor gyms and three beach facilities. Their programs include club teams, categorized into local, National A, and National B. Joining these teams comes with a fee, which includes coaching, uniforms, practices, and tournaments.

Olivia graduated from Cartersville Elementary School in 2021 and was also a cheerleader for the school. She was also on the honor roll and received recognition for her prowess in fitness and math.

Trevor Lawrence is 11 years older than Olivia and is the second among three children. His older brother, Chase, played T-ball during childhood and competitive basketball when he got older. However, he found his passion in art.

Chase Lawrence earned a bachelor’s degree in drawing and painting from Kennesaw State University. There, he met his wife, Brooke, who also graduated from the same program. They currently live in South Carolina.

The siblings got their athletic genes from their parents, Jeremy and Amanda, who married in September 1994. They were also athletes when they were younger. Amanda earned her master’s degree in nursing science at Kennesaw State and has worked as a nurse at Harbin Clinic.

Meanwhile, Jeremy is a safety and environmental manager for a steel manufacturing company, Gerdau, headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Trevor Lawrence ethnicity

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

Trevor Lawrence is an American citizen born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on October 6, 1999. However, he attended high school in Cartersville, Georgia, where he excelled in basketball and football. In 2016, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution named him their high school player of the year.

He eventually played college football for Clemson University in South Carolina. After three years with the Tigers, the Jaguars selected him first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.