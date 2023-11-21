Who is Trevor Siemian's wife Bozena Podkopacz? All about Jets QB's life partner

Bozena Podkopacz is a lawyer, former college athlete, and the wife of New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian. Bozena Podkopacz was born on October 15, 1991 to Jerry Podkopacz and Marcy Podkopacz. Both of Bozena's parents were college athletes.

Who is Bozena Podkopacz?

Podkopacz was born and raised in Plymouth, Minnesota. She majored in Learning and Organizational Change at nearby Northwestern University. Before graduating from the institution, Podkopacz interned at the Evanston Art Center. Further along the line, she was a product specialist at the Gatorade Management Program. Podkopacz graduated from college in 2014. Upon graduation, Podkopacz proceeded to study law at the University of Denver, Colorado.

Just like her parents, Podkopacz was an athlete. She played soccer growing up, and she was a key player for the Northwestern University football team. Podkopacz entered University with a proven track record at the High School level. She was a two-time all-conference player at Wayzata High School, led the school to third-place finishes in the state tournament, and ran track as well, setting a school record in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

How did Bozena Podkopacz and Trevor Siemian meet?

Bozena Podkopacz and Trevor Siemian met while both of them were college athletes at Northwestern University. The couple bonded over shared interests and soon became inseparable. While Siemian was the school's star quarterback, Podkopacz was a key part of their football team.

In 2018, Siemian proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Podkopacz, while riding on a ski gondola in Telluride, Colorado. The couple got married the very next year.

How many children do Bozena Podkopacz and Trevor Siemian have?

Bozena and Trevor have three children together in their four-year marriage. The couple introduced their first child, Ty Siemian, to the world in December 2020. Then, in February 2023, Trevor Siemian announced via Instagram that Ty now has twin sisters.

In the meantime, Podkopacz will be supporting her NFL husband as Siemian attempts to become a starting quarterback in the near future. Siemian is currently on the New York Jets roster, where until recently, he was the team's third or fourth-string QB. However, the form (or lack of it) from Zach Wilson has opened the door for Siemian to compete with Tim Boyle for the QB1 slot in New York pending Aaron Rodgers' long-awaited return.