Who are Tua Tagovailoa's agents? All about Dolphins QB's representation

Tua Tagovailoa will enter the final year of his Miami Dolphins contract in the 2024 season. The quarterback was picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, and the Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Per reports, Tagovailoa is expected to make a fully guaranteed salary of $23.171 million for 2024, but there's no security on his future with the Miami franchise beyond next season.

While there are suggestions that the Dolphins want to keep a hold of Tagovailoa for the foreseeable future, fans have been curious to learn more about the player's agents, who are expected to crack an extension with the Miami-based team.

In February 2023, Tagovailoa made a change in agents. The Dolphins signal-caller is currently represented by Ryan Williams and Austin Lyman of Athletes First, which is one of the largest NFL talent agencies in the country.

Tagovailoa previously was signed with sports agent Leigh Steinberg, who has represented over 300 pro athletes across various sports.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke to reporters on Monday and said that he has been in regular touch with Tagovailoa's agents over offering the quarterback a potential long-term extension. He said:

“Had good conversations throughout the year. Never talked about money or anything. Just good conversations about where he is and the relationship with Mike.”

How did Tua Tagovailoa fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Tua Tagovailoa had a stellar regular season in 2023 and led the league in passing yards and passer rating. The Miami Dolphins quarterback also earned the first Pro Bowl honor of his career.

The left-arm slinger completed 388 of 560 passes for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns across 17 regular season games. Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a second-place finish in the AFC East, as the team finished with an 11-6 record.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins into the playoffs, but Miami was knocked in the wild-card round by the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback completed 20 of his 39 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown, but the Chiefs won the game 26-7.