Who is Tyreek Hill's cameraman, Kevin Fitzgibbons? NFL suspends young employee over viral celebration

Kevin Fitzgibbons, a cameraman for Tyreek Hill, Baker Mayfield, Antonio Brown, and more, has been suspended by the NFL for the rest of the 2023 season, according to the New York Post.

The University of Miami student got into hot water with the league for partaking in Tyreek Hill's viral flip phone celebration during the Dolphins' Week 6 win over the Panthers.

Fitzgibbons recently posted on his social media handles, saying,

"The NFL then let me know that I was suspended for the remainder of the season and possibly for good."

It remains to be seen whether the league decides to rescind the suspension and let Fitzgibbons back on the sidelines.

Who is Kevin Fitzgibbons?

Kevin Fitzgibbons is a student at the University of Miami and an experienced sports photographer and video editor. According to Fitzgibbons' LinkedIn, the Sports and Fitness Administration / Management student has worked with the NFL, NBA, and NCAA athletes to provide premium content.

Fitzgibbons' major break in the NFL came in 2019 when he interned for a month with the New York Giants. Since then, he's been on an upward trajectory, working with Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, James Conner, and many more.

Furthermore, since 2019, Fitzgibbons has worked with VaynerSports as a video editor. Since 2020, he has worked in a freelance capacity for Rosenhaus Sports Representation, creating premium content for the agency's high-profile clients.

Also, since 2021, Fitzgibbons has worked with Bleacher Report as a freelance video editor. Millions have viewed his works, and Kevin Fitzgibbons has many followers across social media platforms.

How is Kevin Fitzgibbons' client, Tyreek Hill performing in 2023?

Kevin Fitzgibbons got into trouble assisting Tyreek Hill on one of his trademark touchdown celebrations in Week 6. Since then, Hill has scored more than half a dozen TDs and strengthened his case for this year's Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Tyreek Hill has been phenomenal in 2023, and the 'Cheetah' is racing for the NFL receiving yards record. Hill has amassed a stat line of 88 receptions, 1,324 receiving yards, and 10 TDs heading into Week 13. Hill is the number one offensive option on the fastest offense in the league.