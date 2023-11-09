Who is Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro? Meet Dolphins WR's life partner

Tyreek Hill has been tearing up the league during the first half of the 2023 NFL season. The All-Pro wideout has 69 receptions for 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns through nine games. He became the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 receiving yards in the first eight games.

Those numbers put him on pace to become the first player to have 2,000 receiving yards, surpassing Calvin Johnson’s single-season record. But while he keeps on winning on-field battles against defensive backs, he celebrated another milestone by getting married.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Keeta Vaccaro, Tyreek Hill’s wife?

Keeta Vaccaro was born on February 14, 1996, in Brownwood, Texas, to Alesia Johnson Vaccaro and Ken Vaccaro. She has two older brothers, one of whom is former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro, who played eight seasons for the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Vaccaro and Hill started dating in 2020 and got engaged the following year. They allegedly split in 2022 when the seven-time Pro Bowl wideout vacationed with Instagram model Mary Isabel.

After graduating from Brownwood High School, she took up physical therapy at the University of Miami. She later transferred to the University of Texas, earning her Entrepreneurship and Marketing degree. Vacarro parlayed the knowledge she gained from her education by starting 1996: The Label clothing line with her best friend, Abby Adams.

Tyreek Hill’s wife also launched the Misurare clothing brand, which primarily offers swimwear. She also runs the Own Flow fitness application, the high fashion brand Own Label, and Vaccaro Capital.

Her LinkedIn bio also reads that she is the president of Our Own Language, which helps young girls succeed through grants, wellness services, and mental health guidance. She also co-founded Investaccess last January, which provides access to start-up companies raising funds in their seed or Series A rounds.

Tyreek Hill ties the knot with Keeta Vaccaro

TMZ Sports first reported that Tyreek Hill married long-time fiancée Keeta Vaccaro. The media entity learned about their marriage through Travis County, Texas, court documents. Hill proposed to Vaccaro in July 2021.

Their marriage is perfect timing because the Miami Dolphins are on a bye in Week 10. But after their one-week break, Tyreek Hill will prepare for their Week 11 showdown versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins are raring to bounce back after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Hill finished with a subpar 62 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight receptions in that game. That performance should motivate him to bounce back, especially when they are still in the thick of things in the AFC playoff race.