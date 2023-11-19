Who are the Vikings-Broncos announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 11 SNF game's coverage team

The Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos face off in a Week 11 Sunday Night Football game at the Mile High Stadium. The two teams enter the game with their arrows pointing upwards, although their playoff hopes are vastly different.

The announcers for the Sunday Night Football game are Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Melissa Stark (sideline). That is the typical lineup for Sunday Night Football games, and the trio will be giving premium analysis in the Vikings-Broncos matchup.

The game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET on NBC, right after Week 11's edition of Football Night in America, their weekly recap about what transpired earlier in the day that starts at 7 pm ET.

How to watch Vikings vs Broncos?

These two teams have endured a difficult start to the season, with a 0-3 next to their names at the start. However, they both have turned their fates around, even though Minnesota has a better record than Denver now.

This season hasn't been kind for the Minnesota Vikings in terms of injuries. They first lost Justin Jefferson for four games, with the wide receiver going to the injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Although he's making progress, and the Vikings can now activate him back to the roster, they decided to give him another week of recovery. He will not play against the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs will make another start after winning his first two games for the Vikings. With a 6-4 record, they're well-positioned to make a run for the NFC wild card, but with Kirk Cousins out for the season, their hopes of going all the way have surely been diminished.

After a 1-5 start to the season and many doubts about whether Russell Wilson was the right quarterback for the Denver Broncos, they have won three straight games and are well alive in the playoff race, although they need to clear a few opponents to enter the picture.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m.

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NBC

Venue: Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO