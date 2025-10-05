Who are the Vikings-Browns announcers today? Coverage team for Week 5 London game explored

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

Ad

The Vikings vs. Browns game will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Locals in Minnesota can watch the contest on KMSP FOX 9.

Who are the Vikings-Browns announcers today for the Week 5 game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Since the Vikings vs. Browns Week 5 game is being broadcast nationally on NFL Network, Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be in the announcers' booth. Albert will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Vilma will handle the analysis. Sara Walsh will report on the game from the sidelines.

Ad

Trending

The Vikings began their season with a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, before suffering a heavy 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota bounced back well with a 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, but suffered a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

The Vikings will be without their star quarterback, JJ McCarthy (ankle), for their matchup against the Browns. Carson Wentz will lead Minnesota's offense.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Browns suffered a 17-16 loss to the Bengals in Week 1 and lost 41-17 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Cleveland beat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 in Week 3, but suffered a 34-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will replace Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. It will be interesting to see if Gabriel can turn the fortunes for the team.

Ad

Here are the key details for the Vikings vs. Browns Week 5 game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network and KMSP FOX 9 (for locals in Minnesota)

Live stream: NFL+

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.