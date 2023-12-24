Who are Vikings-Lions announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 16 game's coverage team

The Minnesota Vikings will lock horns with the Detroit Lions in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 24, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be in the booth for the Vikings-Lions game on FOX. Shannon Spake will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Albert will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Vilma will provide color commentary for the Week 16 game on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Injury report for Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings will start Nick Mullens in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Jalen Nailor (concussion) and Byron Murphy (hamstring) for the Week 16 matchup against the Lions. The hosts have also listed Alexander Mattison (ankle), Brian O'Neill (ankle), Jonathan Bullard (ankle), Jordan Hicks (shin), Harrison Phillips (back) and Ivan Pace Jr. (shoulder) for Sunday.

Nick Mullens is set to start for the Vikings in Week 16. Minnesota is currently second in the NFC North with a 7-7 record and is in contention to reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions will be without Jason Cabinda (knee), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), Jerry Jacobs (hamstring) and Brock Wright (hip) for Week 16. The visitors have also listed Derrick Barnes (shoulder) as doubtful.

The Lions will start Jared Goff as their quarterback on Sunday. Detroit is leading the NFC North with a 10-4 record, on the verge of reaching the playoffs.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: TV schedule and live stream details for NFL Week 16 contest

The Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Week 16 NFL game will air on Fox. Fans in Minnesota can watch the game live on the local channel KMSP.

The Vikings-Lions contest on Sunday can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

