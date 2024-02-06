Who votes for the NFL Honors? League's rules & voting process explained for NFL MVP, DPOY and more

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the best players and coaches in the NFL are getting ready for individual honors to commemorate their outstanding regular-season excellence.
The NFL Honors provide the league a chance to honor the finest players and coaches in the game each year. The most prominent personalities in the league get together to honor its best stars, but who chooses who gets to take home the prizes?
A jury of fifty sports journalists and pro football writers from across the nation chooses the winners of the NFL awards each year.
The Associated Press oversees the procedure, which is why it's called the "AP NFL Awards." The voters do not answer to the NFL and are often selected based on their qualifications.
Voting for the NFL Honors was completed before the playoffs began in January. The AP's redesigned voting system, which allows voters to choose their top five choices for MVP and top three choices for other accolades, was used to decide the finalists in each award category.
On Feb. 8, at the 13th annual NFL Honors presentation, the winners will be annoinced. The awards ceremony will stream live on NFL+ and Paramount+, as well as telecast live on CBS and NFL Network.
NFL Honors: Finalists for the 2023 Awards
Below are the players who are in contention to win the NFL awards for their performances in the 2023 regular season:
AP MVP Honors
Quarterback Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Quarterback Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Running back Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers
Quarterback Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Quarterback Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
AP Defensive Player of the Year Honors
Linebacker T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive end Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback DaRon Bland - Dallas Cowboys
Linebacker Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys
AP Offensive Player of the Year Honors
Running back Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys
Quarterback Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Quarterback Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors
Quarterback C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
Wide receiver Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions
Tight end Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions
Running back Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors
Cornerback Devon Witherspoon - Seattle Seahawks
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter - Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive end Will Anderson - Houston Texans
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive tackle Kobie Turner - Los Angeles Rams
AP Comeback Player of the Year Honors
Quarterback Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Joe Flacco - Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Safety Damar Hamlin - Buffalo Bills
AP Coach of the Year Honors
DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans
Dan Campbell - Detroit Lions
Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns
Kyle Shanahan - San Francisco 49ers
John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens
AP Assistant Coach of the Year Honors
Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald - Baltimore Ravens
Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken - Baltimore Ravens
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz - Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson - Detroit Lions
Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik - Houston Texans