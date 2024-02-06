Who votes for the NFL Honors? League's rules & voting process explained for NFL MVP, DPOY and more

As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the best players and coaches in the NFL are getting ready for individual honors to commemorate their outstanding regular-season excellence.

The NFL Honors provide the league a chance to honor the finest players and coaches in the game each year. The most prominent personalities in the league get together to honor its best stars, but who chooses who gets to take home the prizes?

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A jury of fifty sports journalists and pro football writers from across the nation chooses the winners of the NFL awards each year.

The Associated Press oversees the procedure, which is why it's called the "AP NFL Awards." The voters do not answer to the NFL and are often selected based on their qualifications.

Voting for the NFL Honors was completed before the playoffs began in January. The AP's redesigned voting system, which allows voters to choose their top five choices for MVP and top three choices for other accolades, was used to decide the finalists in each award category.

On Feb. 8, at the 13th annual NFL Honors presentation, the winners will be annoinced. The awards ceremony will stream live on NFL+ and Paramount+, as well as telecast live on CBS and NFL Network.

Expand Tweet

NFL Honors: Finalists for the 2023 Awards

Below are the players who are in contention to win the NFL awards for their performances in the 2023 regular season:

AP MVP Honors

Quarterback Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Running back Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

AP Defensive Player of the Year Honors

Linebacker T.J. Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive end Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Maxx Crosby - Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback DaRon Bland - Dallas Cowboys

Linebacker Micah Parsons - Dallas Cowboys

AP Offensive Player of the Year Honors

Running back Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Expand Tweet

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors

Quarterback C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

Wide receiver Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions

Tight end Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions

Running back Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon - Seattle Seahawks

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter - Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive end Will Anderson - Houston Texans

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive tackle Kobie Turner - Los Angeles Rams

AP Comeback Player of the Year Honors

Quarterback Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Joe Flacco - Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Safety Damar Hamlin - Buffalo Bills

AP Coach of the Year Honors

DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans

Dan Campbell - Detroit Lions

Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns

Kyle Shanahan - San Francisco 49ers

John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens

AP Assistant Coach of the Year Honors

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald - Baltimore Ravens

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken - Baltimore Ravens

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz - Cleveland Browns

Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson - Detroit Lions

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik - Houston Texans