Who votes for NFL Pro Bowl games? Complete selection process explained

The Pro Bowl will be held in Orlando again this year, having previously been held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in the last two seasons. The NFC and AFC all-stars will face off in these games, which are set to begin on February 1, 2024. A flag football match will take place at Camping World Stadium on February 4th to conclude the competition.

It's crucial to note that fans had the opportunity to vote on both the Pro Bowl site and team sites till December 25 (in case you're curious about how players were selected for the Pro Bowl).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were able to cast their votes on X (previously Twitter) during the final two weeks of the Pro Bowl voting by tagging the player's official account and establishing a hashtag with their first and last name.

Players, coaches, and fans cast votes, with each category accounting for one-third of the total vote, to choose which players would play in the Pro Bowl games. On Friday, December 29, NFL players and coaches had the opportunity to cast their ballots. Forty-four players from each conference make up the total of 88 players picked for the Pro Bowl.

On Wednesday, January 3, the Pro Bowl rosters were live-announced on the NFL Network.

Expand Tweet

NFL Pro Bowl selections in 2024

Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning will coach the Pro Bowl Games, just like in 2023. Eli will coach the NFC, and Peyton will coach the AFC. DeMarcus Ware will be the defensive coordinator for the NFC, and Ray Lewis will be the coordinator for the AFC.

Here are the complete rosters for the AFC and NFC. It is important for fans to understand that these rosters will change as teams progress through the playoffs and in case players get ruled out due to injuries.

Expand Tweet

AFC

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Running Backs: Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

Fullback: Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins)

Wide Receivers: Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers)

Tight Ends: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

Offensive Linemen: Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins), Laremy Tunsil (Miami Dolphins), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills)

Offensive Guards: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns), Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs)

Centers: Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs), Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens)

Defensive Ends: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders)

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets), Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens), T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers), Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens)

Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers), Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos), Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens)

Long Snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Punter: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens)

Return Specialist: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos)

Special Team: Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Expand Tweet

NFC

Quarterbacks: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

Wide Receivers: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Running Backs: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams), D'Andre Swift (Philadelphia Eagles)

Fullbacks: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Tight Ends: George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)

Offensive Linemen: Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers), Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles), Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions)

Offensive Guards: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys), Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons), Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Centers: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)

Defensive Ends: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Montez Sweat (Chicago Bears)

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers), Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

Linebackers: Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia Eagles), Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland (Dallas Cowboys), Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks), Charvarius Ward (San Francisco 49ers), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears)

Safety: Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons), Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals), Julian Love (Seattle Seahawks)

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola (Minnesota Vikings)

Punter: Bryan Anger (Dallas Cowboys)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys)

Return Specialist: Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints)

Special Team: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions)