Who will be the breakout star for each NFL division in 2022?

Among the 32 teams in the NFL this year, nearly all of them will have a breakout performer. It could be a player on the roster who may have put in a few years' work and will hit the next level, or a rookie who’s NFL ready and takes the centerstage.

NFL Network’s data science expert Cynthia Frelund broke down her picks for each team, but who will stand out in 2022 within their divisions. Let's take a shot at predicting the leading breakout performers in each division.

AFC North- Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton had a great year at the cornerback position in 2021 - his first year with the Cincinnati Bengals. His skills should continue to evolve and this year could see a massive jump in production.

AFC South- Trevor Lawrence

The 2021 NFL Draft's number one overall pick struggled over the course of his rookie season. This was thanks in part to a toxic coaching situation. In week 18, when the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Colts to dash their playoff hopes, Lawrence finally seemed comfortable and lit up the opposing defense for 223 yards and two touchdowns. A glimpse of things to come.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

AFC East- Raheem Mostert

Among the additions to the Miami Dolphins squad is former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. Although Mostert has missed a lot of time due to injury, his return to action means he can look to get back to 5.7 yards per carries and a healthy breakout year.

AFC West- Hunter Renfrow

Coming off a Pro Bowl year, Hunter Renfrow could see an increase in targets and catches with Davante Adams drawing the attention of defenders. The Oakland Raiders now have a wide receiver tandem that could light up defenses across the league

Hunter Renfrow @renfrowhunter Tune in with me LIVE at the Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada’s Facebook page facebook.com/nevadamilk/ on Tues, 4/7, at 3:30 pm (PT). I’ll be cooking with chefs at @TheEggWorks ! Don't miss out on how to make Strawberry Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast! @nevadamilk Tune in with me LIVE at the Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada’s Facebook page facebook.com/nevadamilk/ on Tues, 4/7, at 3:30 pm (PT). I’ll be cooking with chefs at @TheEggWorks! Don't miss out on how to make Strawberry Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast! @nevadamilk https://t.co/jDjp8Fq8Gl

NFC North- Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers lost a massive talent when Davante Adams became a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. With Aaron Rodgers still at the helm, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson looks to make a big impact and become the next favorite target for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Noah Pauley @CoachNPauley Unbelievable couple weeks working with the @packers for the Bill Walsh Minority Internship! Met a lot of great people and got to watch my guy compete at the highest level! #OnceABison Unbelievable couple weeks working with the @packers for the Bill Walsh Minority Internship! Met a lot of great people and got to watch my guy compete at the highest level! #OnceABison https://t.co/qMLr9L8xT4

NFC South- Russell Gage

Russell Gage joins a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that may be short of pass catchers going into the season. With Chris Godwins possibly missing a little time coming back from injury, Rob Gronkowski’s probable retirement, and Antonio Brown’s latest meltdown, Tom Brady will need a few new weapons. Look for Gage to clock a 1000 yards this NFL season.

NFC East- Terry McLaurin

One of the most underrated wide receivers in the league, Terry McLaurin has suffered from a roster spot on what has been among the most consistently pedestrian offenses in the league. Now, with Carson Wentz joining the team, the Washington Commanders are optimistic for the 2022 NFL season, it all just depends on which Wentz shows up.

NFC West- Cam Akers

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last year despite Cam Akers’ struggles with an Achilles injury. With his healthy return, Akers will come in and hopefully get back and surpass his impressive rookie year. The Rams could run it back this year with Akers in the backfield.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL



📽 LA Familia presented by El Torito Through thick + thin @thereal_cam3 and his mom have always had each other's backs.📽 LA Familia presented by El Torito Through thick + thin @thereal_cam3 and his mom have always had each other's backs.📽 LA Familia presented by El Torito

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat