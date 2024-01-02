Who will the Browns play in the NFL Playoffs? Cleveland's potential matchups explored

This season, the Cleveland Browns will participate in the postseason.

The Browns defeated the New York Jets 37-20 last Thursday in a Week 17 matchup, formally securing a postseason berth for the first time in three seasons.

The Browns deserve every recognition they have received up to this point because they have persevered through hardship this season, overcoming several serious injuries to their offense, center and defense. They have alternated between four different quarterbacks at various stages during the season, and they also lost top running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury in addition to a few defensive players.

With one game remaining in the regular season, they have managed to head into Week 18 with an 11-5 record despite everything, and they will return to the playoffs.

Browns Playoff Opponents: Who will Cleveland play in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

Unfortunately for them, the Baltimore Ravens have come out on top of the Cleveland Browns in the division championship race. With a 56-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, the Ravens secured the AFC North and the top seed in the conference.

To begin their first postseason run since 2020, the Browns will now have to play in the Wild Card round away from home after being forced to settle for the fifth seed in the AFC in the NFL playoffs.

In addition, the Browns' final 2023 regular season game — a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals — won't affect their postseason ranking. Instead, it will provide them a chance to rest a few of their injured veterans and get ready for their wildcard game in two weeks.

The Browns might still likely face three teams in the Wild Card round, as of this time. This is the case because the AFC South champion will host Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs, and three teams are currently tied atop the division standings with 9-7 record apiece.

The first choice is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who can secure the AFC South with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It should be mentioned that the Jaguars are the most likely club to play the Browns at home during the postseason's opening round.

The winner of the Houston Texans versus Indianapolis Colts game will take home the AFC South if the Jaguars lose in Week 18. The Browns' current focus will be on whichever team wins the division in Week 18.

Who will the Browns play in the first round of the playoffs?

Our NFL Playoff Predictor sees the Browns facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the postseason.