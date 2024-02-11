Who will call coin toss at Super Bowl 2024? Everything you need to know for Chiefs-49ers showdown

The San Francisco 49ers will call the coin toss in their Super Bowl 2024 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. It is important to note that while visiting teams get to call the coin toss during the regular season, during the Super Bowl, it's a different ball game.

The Super Bowl tradition is that the home team title alternates between the annual AFC and NFC Conferences. Hence, the even-number responsibility falls upon the AFC franchise, while the odd-numbers fall on the NFC side. The Kansas City Chiefs did the honor last year.

The last eight franchises to win the Super Bowl coin toss lost until the Chiefs in the previous year

In an exciting twist of fate, before last year's Super Bowl game, the team that won the opening coin toss lost eight Super Bowls in a row.

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs broke the duck in 2023 when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles despite winning the coin toss. Before that year, the last team to win the coin toss and Big Game was the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. The Seahawks called tails in that matchup and went on to beat the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos.

Super Bowl 2024: How to watch

Super Bowl 2024 is on the horizon, and the stars are preparing to work. The Kansas City Chiefs will be face off against the San Francisco 49ers as they attempt to go back-to-back.

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs, with the two-time MVP and Super Bowl champion playing in his fourth Super Bowl game. Mahomes will pass to Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice and hand over the ball to sophomore running back Isiah Pacheco.

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers will be gunning for revenge against an age-old rival. The 49ers lost Super Bowl 2020 to the Chiefs, and Nick Bosa and Co. would love nothing more than to banish such memories.

Here's what you need to know about Super Bowl 2024:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon