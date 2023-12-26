Who will Dolphins face in the NFL Playoffs? Week 17 AFC Playoff Picture explored

The Miami Dolphins are currently the second seed in the AFC. Following their 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, the Dolphins improved to 11-4.

The Dolphins were the second seed entering Week 16 and will remain the second seed heading into Week 17.

With the victory, Miami has secured a spot in the AFC East playoffs even if they don't win the AFC East division.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dolphins' playoff picture entering Week 17: Who could Miami face in the playoffs?

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins

Miami controls their own fate as far as what seed they will have entering the playoffs. Their Week 17 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens gives them a chance to earn the number one seed in the conference, provided they win their season finale against the Buffalo Bills too.

If Miami loses out and if the Cleveland Browns also lose out, the Dolphins would be the fifth seed in the AFC. If not, they would be the sixth, losing out. A loss to the Ravens and a Bills victory in Week 17 and 18 would see them end up as a wildcard team.

Regardless of what happens over the course of the next two weeks, Miami won't be the seventh seed in the AFC.

NFL Playoff Picture: AFC standings for Week 17

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins

As things currently stand, the Baltimore Ravens, at 12-3 following their big victory over the San Francisco 49ers, hold the number one seed in the AFC with two weeks to go.

They would enjoy a first-round bye if the postseaosn began today. Miami , as mentioned above, would be the number two seed and would host the number seven-seed, Indianapolis Colts, who would sneak in as the final wildcard team.

The Kansas City Chiefs would host the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars would host the Cleveland Browns.

A lot can happen in the next two weeks and every single game matters as far as seeding goes. Nothing is set in stone until the final game of the season concludes with many possible scenarios out there for the teams and their seedings.

What seed do you think Miami will end up with? Let us know in the comments section.

NFL Predictions 2023-24 × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.