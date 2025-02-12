Who will Eagles hire as Kellen Moore’s replacement? 3 options for Nick Sirianni to consider

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for a new offensive coordinator for the third straight season. After winning Super Bowl LIX, Kellen Moore left the franchise to become the new head coach for the New Orleans Saints, officially closing the 2025 coaching carousel.

This means that Jalen Hurts will have a fourth different playcaller in four years. Continuity is something extremely important in the NFL, and the Eagles have been suffering from success, as Moore and Shane Steichen left to become head coaches in the league.

Check out three possible options to replace Moore.

3 options for the Eagles to replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

#1 - Kevin Patullo

For the sake of continuity, Patullo is the favorite, and according to rumors, he's receiving strong interest from the Eagles and the Saints in taking the job. He was the passing game coordinator for the franchise since 2021, but did not earn interest to become an offensive coordinator when there were openings.

However, he now has a bigger role in Nick Sirianni's staff, and Jalen Hurts played well down the stretch. To keep the same principles and make life easier for Hurts, it's understandable why he's being considered for a promotion inside the organization.

#2 - Frank Reich

Patullo was hired by Sirianni in 2021 to become their offensive coordinator. Three years later, Sirianni was hired by Reich to become the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. Reich became the Colts' head coach in 2018 after winning Super Bowl LII with the Eagles as an offensive coordinator.

Time is a flat circle. Sirianni considers Reich a mentor, and their offensive principles are identical. Even though Reich, 63, is already a veteran coach who failed in two head coach stints, he was a great offensive coordinator for Philadelphia in 2016 and 2017.

Even if his offense flies high, he would also not be considered a hot head coach prospect due to his advanced age.

#3 - Bobby Slowik

An out-of-the-box hire would be Slowik, who recently left the Houston Texans by mutual agreement. He had an underwhelming 2024 season with a clash of styles with C. J. Stroud, but he also led the quarterback to an Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) in 2023 with great performances.

Slowik's offensive style meshes well with Sirianni's preferences, especially as it relates to running the ball. Even though it would represent a new playbook for Jalen Hurts to learn, there would be a lot of identical concepts.

