Who will be featured on Madden 26 cover? Top 5 best candidates for EA's upcoming game

The EA Madden gaming series is among the most popular in the American sports world. The franchise is the official game of the NFL and a series with a storied legacy.

Some of the greatest players of the modern era have graced the cover. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Antonio Brown, to name a few. These players are perennial Pro Bowlers who'll likely get a gold jacket in Canton when it's all said and done.

With the Madden 26 release approaching, let's look at five of the best candidates to become the latest cover star. This list is not in particular order.

Top five candidates for the Madden 26 cover

1. Saquon Barkley, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is a ready-made Madden cover candidate. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year pulled off a backward hurdle over Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones in Week 9 of the 2024 season.

Barkley had a sensational first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He crossed the 2,000 rushing yards mark, earned first-team All-Pro honors and closed the year with a Super Bowl ring. He has the highlights, stats and team success required to be the ideal Madden 26 cover star.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase won the 2024 NFL Triple Crown after pacing the league in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving TDs (17). He was a bright spot in a forgettable season for the Cincinnati Bengals fan base.

Furthermore, it's been six editions since a WR graced the cover of Madden. The honor belongs to Antonio Brown, who earned it in 2019.

3. Jalen Hurts, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has one of the best stories in the NFL. The former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners product went from being a second-round pick to winning the Philadelphia Eagles' starting QB job and eventually helping them win Super Bowl LIX.

Hurts earned Super Bowl MVP honors in the big game. Quarterbacks usually get first dibs on the Madden cover, and Hurts might be next in line.

4. Patrick Surtain Jr., safety, Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain Jr. is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The Denver Broncos superstar was a nightmare for opposing wide receivers and quarterbacks in the 2024 season.

Surtain Jr. recorded four interceptions and a pick-six in his DPOY campaign. He was the Broncos' best player as they ended their long playoff drought. He might be the first defensive player to grace the Madden cover since Richard Sherman in 2015.

5. Derrick Henry, running back, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry shushed all his doubters with a dominant first season with the Baltimore Ravens, ending all the washed-up rumors in 2024. He was key to the Ravens' deep postseason run as he racked up over 1,900 rushing yards and a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns.

He could have been a lock for first-team All-Pro honors, except for Saquon Barkley's generational campaign. Henry is a worthy candidate for the Madden 26 cover athlete. His durability, powerful running style, and icon status are tailor-made for the next iteration.

