Who is Will Grier's wife, Jeanne O'Neil Grier? All about Cowboys QB's personal life

Jeanne O'Neil Grier is the founder of Seven Oak Eyewear and the wife of NFL quarterback Will Grier. The University of Florida alum has a telecommunications degree from the University of Florida and has worked as a professional dancer.

Jeanne O'Neil Grier's LinkedIn profile states that she worked as a professional dancer at SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment in 2014. Alongside her gig at SeaWorld, she worked as a cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These days she's more focused on running her Eyewear brand.

Where did Will and Jeanne O'Neil Grier meet?

Will and Jeanne met at the University of Florida in 2015. While Jeanne O'Neil pursued her telecommunications degree, Will Grier was a collegiate QB. They hit it off straight away, and they started dating in 2015.

A year later, in 2016, Jeanne O'Neil revealed her pregnancy with an ultrasound photograph of their baby daughter while wishing Will his first Father's Day. Just a few months later, Will proposed to Jeanne at a lakeside fence.

The couple married in 2016 and have been virtually inseparable ever since. Jeanne is a regular at Will's games, and Will has been just as supportive in her endeavors.

Do Will and Jeanne O'Neil Grier have children?

Yes, Will and Jeanne O'Neil Grier have two children. The young couple welcomed their first daughter, Eloise Marie Grier, on November 10, 2016. A few years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Adeline James Grier, to the world on January 28, 2020. The couple regularly posts super cute family pictures on social media.

Will Grier's NFL Career Timeline

Will Grier was drafted into the NFL by the Carolina Panthers with the 100th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was selected from West Virginia University, where he completed his college football career.

Will Grier was a backup for his rookie season with the Panthers. He appeared in two games for the franchise, compiling a 0-2 record. Grier put up a stat line of 228 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and four picks in his rookie year. He didn't play a single snap in his sophomore season and was released at the end of the 2020 season.

He was claimed off league waivers by the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2021 NFL season to serve as the third-string quarterback behind Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott. He has been on and off the Dallas Cowboys roster since.

