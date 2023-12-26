Who will the Lions play in the playoffs? Detroit's Playoff Picture explained ahead of Week 17

The Detroit Lions have clinched the NFC North and will host their first playoff game in Ford Field history. The much-maligned franchise has done it, and coach Dan Campbell has inspired his team to a stellar 2023 regular season.

Detroit sits at 11-4 and is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers at the top of the NFC standings. If results go their way, the Lions could be rewarded with a first-round bye to start their first trip to the playoffs. It's a great time to be a fan of the team.

Lions playoff opponents: Who will Detroit play in the 2023 NFL playoffs?

Following their crowning as NFC North champs, it's time to look at who the Lions could face in the postseason.

Detroit will likely earn the second or third seed in the NFC Conference right now. That means that a matchup against the sixth or seventh-seeded team awaits. The LA Rams and the Seattle Seahawks hold the sixth and seventh spots in the NFC Conference, respectively.

The Rams own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks and are playing some of their best football this season. LA is powered by a two-headed monster duo at wide receiver in rookie Puka Nacua and former Triple Crown champion Cooper Kupp. Also, Matthew Stafford is making a case for another Pro Bowl nod with how he's currently playing.

Then there's the Pete Carroll-coached Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have two winnable games on their schedule but aren't enjoying the best form. The Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers are on the outside looking in. The Lions would fancy their chances against any of these opponents.

NFC Playoff Picture: Where Cowboys, Eagles, Buccaneers, Rams and Seahawks stand

The NFC is arguably more competitive than the AFC Conference. There's a three-horse race for the first seed, and each team could prove to be a worthy Super Bowl contender at the end of January.

Let's take a look at how the conference currently is:

DIVISION LEADERS

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4): The 49ers have clinched the NFC West and have the conference record tiebreaker over the Eagles and Lions. The number one seed is theirs to lose.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-4): The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth, plus they have the strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit.

3. Detroit Lions (11-4): The Lions have clinched the NFC North.

4. Tampa Buccaneers (8-7): The Bucs are on the verge of capturing their third NFC South title in four years.

WILD CARDS

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-5): Dallas has clinched a playoff slot.

6. Los Angeles Rams (8-7): The Rams own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks.

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-7): Pete Carroll's team has winnable games remaining on the schedule.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8): The Vikings own tiebreakers over the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-8): The Falcons pen head-to-head tiebreakers over the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8): The Packers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints.

11. New Orleans Saints (7-8): The Saints are merely clinging on to their playoff hopes.

12. Chicago Bears (6-9): The Bears also cling to their playoff hopes.

13. New York Giants (5-10): Eliminated from playoff contention.

14. Washington Commanders (4-11): Eliminated from playoff contention.

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-12): Eliminated from playoff contention.

16. Carolina Panthers (2-13): Eliminated from playoff contention.

