Projecting The AFC Playoff Participants

With only two weeks remaining in the NFL, the AFC playoff race is still wide open. AFC West champions the Kansas City Chiefs are the only conference team to clinch a playoff spot through Week 16.

This leaves nine teams fighting for the final six spots.

There are several key AFC games in Week 17, with Miami versus Tennessee and the Los Angeles Raiders versus Indianapolis Colts arguably being the most important.

Other Week 17 AFC Games

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta at Buffalo: The Bills hope to cruise as they are at home and the Falcons are 1-6 against teams that currently have a winning record. Atlanta has been outscored by 147 points in those seven contests.

Kansas City at Cincinnati: The Chiefs are on a roll with eight consecutive wins, while no one really knows how good the Bengals are. Cincinnati does not really have a signature win and they have several bad losses.

Jacksonville at New England: The Patriots need to right the ship and have the perfect opponent to do so.

Tampa Bay at New York Jets: The Bucs should roll over the Jets, even without Chris Godwin (torn ACL).

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore: Matthew Stafford and the Rams' talented receivers should have a field day against a poor Ravens' secondary. There are also still concerns about whether Lamar Jackson will play.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver: Both teams need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Broncos, who average less than 20 points on the road, will have Drew Lock under center for a second consecutive week.

Houston at San Francisco: Nothing to see here, although the Texans have won two straight and have wins over the Titans and Chargers. Rookie Trey Lance is expected to make his second start of the season.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh: This will likely be Ben Roethlisberger's final game at Heinz Field. The loser is officially eliminated from the playoffs.

Projecting AFC Playoff Field

1.Kansas City Chiefs (11-4): The Chiefs have won eight straight games. They have allowed less than two touchdowns a game during this winning streak.

Kansas City needs a win over the Bengals or the Broncos next week to assure themselves a top-2 seed. Two victories will keep them home throughout the AFC playoffs.

2.Tennessee Titans (10-6): The Titans have played well at home this year, although they are just 4-3 since losing Derrick Henry to injury. They have a tough matchup against red-hot Miami this week before closing out the season in Houston.

Henry could return for the final week of the season. Tennessee needs one more win to clinch the AFC South division and a top-2 seed.

3. Buffalo Bills (9-6): The Bills have arguably the easiest remaining schedule in the AFC as they host the Falcons and Jets. Josh Allen and the Bills' offense has been humming along lately, so expect them to win out and claim the AFC East crown for a second consecutive year.

Buffalo does need major help if they are to jump up to the No. 2 seed.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (9-6): Cincinnati holds the tie-breaker with Buffalo heading into Week 17. However, the Bengals have a tough road as they close the season at arch-rival Cleveland.

The Browns whipped the Bengals 41-14 in Week 9. Cincinnati needs a win in the final two weeks or have Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Baltimore each lose a game to clinch the AFC North.

5. Indianapolis Colts (9-6): The Colts should win both of their remaining games, although the game against the Raiders will be tougher if quarterback Carson Wentz feels the effects after testing positive for COVID-19.

Indianapolis, on a three-game winning streak, closes the season at Jacksonville. If the Colts win out and the Titans falter in one of their final two contests, they will win the AFC South.

Indianapolis Colts @Colts We've activated CB T.J. Carrie, T Braden Smith and QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in addition to 7 roster moves ahead #LVvsIND We've activated CB T.J. Carrie, T Braden Smith and QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in addition to 7 roster moves ahead #LVvsIND:

6. New England (9-6): The Patriots close the season in Miami. New England is 6-1 on the road this year.

They need Indianapolis to lose at least one of their final games to have any chance of moving up to the fifth seed.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6): The Chargers have struggled mightily during their two-game losing streak. However, they have the easiest schedule and are healthier than the other remaining AFC teams.

I expect them to handle the Broncos this week, although the Raiders could pose a problem.

Edited by LeRon Haire