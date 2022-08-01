Who will replace Deshaun Watson as QB1 for Browns during his six-game suspension?

The NFL finally announced its suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. A six-game ban has been handed down after 30+ sexual assault allegations were levied against the former Houston Texan.

Watson may appeal. However, since the suspension is more lenient than many were expecting, he may just take the punishment and return in Week 7. Prior to that, Cleveland will be looking at a new starting quarterback since they traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

The trio of quarterbacks behind Watson is:

Jacoby Brissett

Josh Dobbs

Josh Rosen

Cleveland signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen this offseason as a potential backup.

All signs point to Jacoby Brissett taking the starting job for the first six weeks of the season. He's been a starter before. He's started a total of 37 out of 60 games across six seasons.

He started games for the Indianapolis Colts when Andrew Luck suddenly retired. He also started for the Miami Dolphins. Under Bill Belichick in New England, he started two games. His quarterback record is 14-23.

Anything can happen. It's certainly possible that Rosen finds the talent that led to him being selected 10th overall in 2018. (Cleveland initially passed on him.) The most likely situation right now is that Brissett starts.

There is still the possibility of a trade, as someone like Jimmy Garoppolo remains available.

Had Watson been lost for a year or even eight or more games, Garoppolo may have been a realistic target. Since they'll only be without Watson for six games, the Browns will probably just roll with their current depth chart.

That means Jacoby Brissett will probably be the starter when Baker Mayfield faces off with his former team in Week 1 in Charlotte.

Is Deshaun Watson allowed to train with Browns during his suspension?

Now that Watson has officially been suspended, it does throw a wrinkle into Cleveland's plans. Suspended players often come back without the chemistry they normally would have with their teammates.

This is especially true for quarterbacks. It's even truer when considering the fact that Watson wasn't on the team before, so he is still learning the playbook and his teammates.

However, suspensions do not limit activity during the preseason, according to Tim Pelissero.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Players suspended less than a year are generally permitted to participate in all activities through the preseason. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is in the building and expected to practice today, per source.Players suspended less than a year are generally permitted to participate in all activities through the preseason. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is in the building and expected to practice today, per source. Players suspended less than a year are generally permitted to participate in all activities through the preseason.

The quarterback will be able to work out, practice, and even suit up and play during the three preseason games this year. Once the season begins, he will be unable to do so, though.

Anthony Thompson @Anthony19_23 @TomPelissero Really just a bad look for the league. I hope the browns are terrible. @TomPelissero Really just a bad look for the league. I hope the browns are terrible.

That could ultimately mean that his first official start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 could be a tough one.

