Who will Tom Brady call the Super Bowl with? Exploring the broadcast crew for Chiefs vs. Eagles clash

Over the past 20 years, Tom Brady participated in 10 Super Bowls and won seven in his playing career. Now, Brady is getting ready to be involved in his 11th Super Bowl, but this time, as an announcer.

In March 2022, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox to work as an analyst. However, it wasn't until last summer at a UFL game that he made his Fox announcing debut.

He will wrap up his debut season as the network's top NFL commentator on Sunday by calling the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX game from the Fox broadcast booth.

As the most popular television program in the US, the Super Bowl will present Brady with his toughest test to date as a commentator. In light of this, let's find out who will be calling the game alongside the seven-time Super Bowl winner on Sunday.

Tom Brady's broadcast partner for Super Bowl LIX explored

The only difference between the Fox Sports announcing crew that called Super Bowl LVII in 2023, which was also a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, is Tom Brady.

Brady and play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt will be in the commentary booth on Sunday as Brady serves as the color analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will call the game from the sidelines at Caesars Superdome. Mike Pereira will give insight on refereeing rulings as the rules analyst for Super Bowl LIX.

The Fox NFL Sunday crew will additionally discuss the game from the studio. Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Johnson will join presenter Curt Menefee.

Who did Tom Brady replace on the Fox Sports broadcast team?

Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt covered Super Bowl LVII together, but they won't be in the same booth in New Orleans this year. This is because Burkhardt is now the team's seasoned member, with Tom Brady as the newcomer after the former New England Patriots quarterback joined Burkhardt in the booth this season.

Brady has taken Olsen's spot on Fox's top sports broadcast team this season. To make room for Brady, Olsen had his position reduced within the network's broadcast crews.

Olsen was a fan favorite, but he has now been removed from calling the Super Bowl as Fox gave that responsibility to Brady.

