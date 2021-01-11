Who will win the MVP award in NFL 2020-21?

Aaron Rodgers entered his 16th NFL Season this year and at the age of 37 he has put together an MVP season. Rodgers has put up career high numbers in completion percentage and passing touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers has passed for over 4,000 yards in his last three seasons.

Aaron Rodgers is like wine he keeps getting better with age and making big strides in his late 30's. Rodgers has put together two straight seasons where the Packers finished the regular season with a (13-3) record. He went four straight games in the 2020 NFL Season where he did not throw an interception.

Lets take a deeper dive into why Aaron Rodgers will walk away with the 2020 NFL MVP Award.

Aaron Rodgers 2020 NFL Season Stats makes him favorite for the MVP award

Aaron Rodgers would start the 2020 NFL Season with throwing 13 touchdowns without an interception. He would not record his first interception until Week 5 of the NFL season. Rodgers would also record a quarterback rating over 100 in the first four games.

Rodgers would only have two games that he threw less than two touchdowns. Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. In every other game for the Packers, Aaron Rodgers would throw for two or more touchdowns.

Every moment that passes I become more and more thankful that @AaronRodgers12 is my QB.



Never forget how lucky we #Packers fans are... pic.twitter.com/dT0pUx8raC — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 10, 2021

He would also record four touchdowns in seven games in the 2020 NFL Season. The Packers QB would have five games where he would pass for at least three touchdowns. Rodgers also recorded five games where he passed for over 300 yards.

Key games that will win Aaron Rodgers the NFL MVP Award

Week 1 vs Minnesota Vikings:

In Week 1 of the 2020 NFL Season the Green Bay Packers would head to Minnesota to play the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers would put together a remarkable first game of the 2020 NFL Season.

Aaron Rodgers' Stat Line vs Minnesota Vikings:

Completion Percentage: 72.73%

Passing yards: 364 yards

Touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 0

Week 9 vs San Francisco 49ers

In Week 9 the Green Bay Packers would head out west to meet the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers would record another game that would solidify why he is the 2020 NFL MVP. The Packers would defeat the 49ers 34-17 in Week 9.

Aaron Rodgers' Stat Line vs San Francisco 49ers:

Completion Percentage: 80.65%

Passing yards: 305 yards

Touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 0

Week 16 vs Tennessee Titans

In Week 16, the Green Bay Packers would host the Tennessee Titans in a game that would be played in a snow storm. The Packers have always been successful in games at home when its snowing. Rodgers threw the football like it was 87 degrees and sunny in Week 16.

Aaron Rodgers' Stat Line vs Tennessee Titans:

Completion Percentage: 84%

Passing yards: 231 yards

Touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 1

Aaron Rodgers' 2020 season:



• 372-of-526

• 4,299 yards

• 48 TDs

• 5 INTs

• 121.5 passer rating

• 149 rushing yards

• 3 rushing TD



He is your MVP, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/iLOuC2VmjR — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) January 4, 2021

Rodgers has put together a season that Green Bay Packers' fans will remember. At the age of 37, Aaron Rodgers is playing like he is on mission. On February 6th the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be holding up the 2020 NFL MVP Award.